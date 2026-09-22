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Trump administration to remove 760,000 Affordable Care Act enrollees over fraud claims

Vice President JD Vance arrives for a news conference
Vice President JD Vance arrives for a news conference, followed by Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in Washington.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Fatima Hussein
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  • The Trump administration plans to remove 760,000 Affordable Care Act enrollees from public exchanges, alleging they were fraudulently enrolled or do not exist.
  • Officials estimate the canceled subsidy payments will save $2.2 billion and are suspending new healthcare brokers for six months over alleged fraud.
  • The action comes as ACA premiums surge after pandemic-era subsidies expired, forcing millions of Americans to downgrade coverage or leave the marketplaces.

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance and other Trump administration officials said Tuesday they plan to remove 760,000 Affordable Care Act enrollees from public healthcare exchanges, alleging that the individuals were fraudulently enrolled in the program, or simply do not exist.

Vance said the discovery and canceled subsidy payments for hundreds of thousands of people from the exchanges would result in $2.2 billion in cost savings.

“We’re actually making sure that the people receiving Obamacare subsidies are actually entitled to receive them,” Vance, who leads a government-wide task force to eliminate fraud, said in a public address at the White House, Tuesday. He was flanked by Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other administration officials.

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The Trump administration also announced a six-month suspension on new brokers who sign up enrollees for healthcare coverage, who officials say commit a disproportionate amount of the fraud they uncovered.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest in an administration-wide initiative to address fraud around the country, including in federal healthcare programs, which officials say is needed to rein in runaway spending and protect taxpayers.

The announcement comes as inflation and rising healthcare costs pressure the Trump administration to come up with a plan to bring down costs for Americans heading into the midterms.

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The price of ACA insurance has skyrocketed for many Americans during Trump’s second term, after Republicans opposed extending COVID-era subsidies that had helped offset the costs of health insurance for most enrollees during Biden’s term.

Premiums doubled or tripled for many enrollees, prompting millions to downgrade their plans or exit the program entirely after the Republican-led Congress allowed the subsidies to expire this year.

Roughly 19.2 million Americans are actively enrolled in ACA marketplace health plans as of early 2026, according to the HHS website.

The White House referred The Associated Press to the Vice President’s team for additional comment on bigger plans to address healthcare affordability.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the Trump administration’s plan to remove ACA enrollees from public exchanges.

Hussein writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Michelle Price contributed to this report.

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