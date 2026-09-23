Son of Israel’s ambassador to U.S. seriously injured in ramming attack in the occupied West Bank

Israeli security forces inspect the scene where, according to police, a Palestinian man was shot and killed after ramming his car into a security checkpoint and seriously wounding an officer, near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit Horon, Wednesday.

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The son of Israel’s ambassador to the United States was gravely injured in a ramming attack in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

Neria Leiter, a reservist in Israel’s military, “needs a miracle,” Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said in a social media post. Leiter’s older son, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, who also served in Israel’s military, was killed in Gaza just days after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack, which triggered the war in Gaza.

According to the military and law enforcement, a Palestinian man rammed his car into a security checkpoint Wednesday afternoon near the settlement of Beit Horon, seriously wounding the officer.

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Israeli forces at the scene then “opened fire at the terrorist as he attempted to flee” and killed him. More military forces were deployed in the area in the aftermath.

A paramedic with the Magen David Adom emergency service said the injured officer was unconscious when crews arrived at the scene and was evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem.

The suspect was identified as Mahmoud Suleiman, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

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Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog both sent wishes for Leiter’s recovery, whom a social media post by Herzog described as “fighting for his life.”

Earlier this week, an Israeli man was killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank, which has experienced a surge in deadly violence since the war in Gaza began.

In the spring, Ambassador Leiter was a central figure in the first direct diplomatic talks in decades between Israel and Lebanon in Washington. Later, Leiter, Lebanon’s ambassador to the U.S., and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon that was described as a first step toward peace following months of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.