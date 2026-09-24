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World & Nation

Italy approves limits on non-Italian speakers and veils in school classrooms

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni gestures as she speaks on a television program in Rome
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italy’s government approved rules limiting classrooms to 30% of students with limited Italian proficiency, including those from other European Union countries who do not speak Italian.
(Roberto Monaldo / Associated Press)
By Giada Zampano
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ROME — Italy’s government passed a decree Thursday to place an upper limit on the number of students in each school classroom who have only limited Italian language skills and to ban face-covering Islamic veils in schools.

Premier Giorgia Meloni’s conservative government said the package is aimed at strengthening integration through language learning and has drawn support from right-wing allies.

Opponents including some educators, unions and opposition parties warn that new rules could force students to attend schools far from their neighborhoods, while critics accuse the government of turning immigration into a political issue.

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With elections possible as early as next spring, analysts say the measures allow the premier to reassert her credentials on issues central to her conservative base, even though their impact is likely to be limited and significant questions remain about how they would be enforced.

Under the plan, a limit of 30% of students lacking sufficient Italian proficiency would be allowed in any classroom. The threshold would be based on language skills rather than citizenship and also would apply to students from other European Union countries who do not speak Italian.

The government decree goes into effect immediately but needs to be endorsed within 60 days in parliament, where Meloni’s coalition commands a majority.

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Meloni wrote on social media that they are “common-sense measures that do not divide but help foster genuine integration, avoiding ‘ghetto’ classrooms and giving all students equal opportunities.”

The decree comes as Meloni faces mounting pressure on her right flank from a new hard-line challenger, retired army Gen. Roberto Vannacci, who has been seeking to capitalize on voter concerns over immigration and national identity.

Zampano writes for the Associated Press.

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