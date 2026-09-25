An explosion near the Acropolis in Greece injures at least 2 people and collapses a building

Firefighters work at the scene following a powerful blast that caused a building to collapse and injured at least two people in Athens’ Plaka district, Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A powerful blast shook the Greek capital’s tourist district of Plaka, near the ancient Acropolis, on Friday morning, causing a building to collapse and injuring at least two people who were rescued from an adjacent building, authorities said.

Rescue crews with a sniffer dog were searching the rubble for potentially missing people, the fire department said. Residents said two people lived in one of the building’s apartments, and there were media reports that three tourists may have been staying in a short-term rental apartment also in the building.

The fire department said the explosion occurred in an old two-story building in the Plaka district, the historic part of Athens that lies at the foot of the Acropolis hill, Greece’s most visited ancient monument. The building collapsed, while neighboring buildings were also damaged.

Advertisement

Firefighters rescued two women from an adjacent building, with police saying both were being transported to a hospital. Local media and a resident said a passerby was also slightly injured by the blast.

Police cordoned off the area as rescue crews and the sniffer dog moved slowly over the rubble. The fire department said the search and rescue operation was still ongoing several hours after the explosion.

“An elderly couple lived upstairs, on the second floor,” resident Andreas Martzaklis said, adding that he didn’t know whether they had been inside at the time of the explosion or managed to get out. He said one apartment in the building that collapsed had been operating as a short-term rental apartment, while the others were privately owned.

Advertisement

“Who got out of the building that is destroyed, we don’t know anything, ” said Martzakis, who lives in a nearby building and heard the blast while he was drinking his morning coffee.

The people rescued by the fire department from the adjacent building were all tourists, Martzaklis added.

The pastor for a nearby church said this Sunday’s service would be held outdoors due to damage to the church from the explosion.

“Of course we went in. It was heartbreaking. From the bottom to the top, there is no window that has not been broken,” said Giotis Kantartzis, pastor of the First Greek Evangelical Church in Athens.

Video footage from the scene showed rubble strewn across the street, with parked cars smashed by falling debris.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but local media said a gas leak was suspected.

Advertisement

Pitarakis and Becatoros write for the Associated Press.