Hurricanes in the Pacific threaten Hawaii and Mexico with floods and high surf

Kawika Ige, in distance at right, fishes in Hilo, Hawaii, as Hurricane Nolo approaches Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

People on Hawaii’s Big Island are preparing for another potentially life-threatening and catastrophic storm as Hurricane Nolo is expected to bring flash floods and extreme surf as it churns just south of the islands through the weekend.

Nolo was expected to strengthen to a major hurricane Saturday. Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph Friday. The storm’s center was located about 185 miles south of Hawaii’s southernmost point.

Forecasters warned that parts of the Big Island could see rainfall totals up to 15 inches, with a possibility of up to 25 inches. That was down from an earlier forecast that called for up to 35 inches.

Advertisement

“People are going to want to kind of shelter in place on the Big Island, be in their safe place, certainly by later today, tonight, well into Saturday,” Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, said Friday. “Don’t venture out if you don’t have to into the dangerous flooding environment, but also high winds. We can have trees and power lines down.”

Heavy rainfall also was possible on Hawaii’s other islands, the hurricane center said. Maui could see potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides, forecasters said.

Crews on the Big Island spent hours Friday trying to build berms to guide water and move large debris ahead of the worst of the rain, said Erika Kapu, Hawaii program manager for the humanitarian nonprofit CORE.

Advertisement

CORE and other nonprofit partners spent the week packing and shipping supplies like camp stoves and hygiene products by air cargo from Oahu to the Big Island for a community relief hub that has been active since August’s Hurricane Lala.

Emergency declaration

President Trump on Friday approved an emergency declaration for the state of Hawaii, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate assistance from across the federal government and provide funding support for emergency measures.

Hawaii officials told residents to put together emergency kits, and the governor issued an emergency proclamation, activating more than 230 Hawaii National Guard members. Schools were closed in some areas.

Hawaii County officials on the Big Island were urging residents in flood-prone areas to consider taking refuge at shelters being set up or other locations.

The heaviest rain from Nolo is likely to fall over the same southeastern region of the Big Island that was hit by Lala and where grounds are still wet from additional precipitation. The storm surge could reach 1 to 3 feet, creating large and dangerous waves and coastal flooding, the hurricane center said.

Hawaiian Electric, the state’s primary utility, said crews that had been helping restore power in Kauai after this month’s Hurricane Lowell would return to Oahu, Maui and the Big Island in preparation for the coming storm.

Advertisement

Residents and tourists on the Big Island were busy preparing.

In Hilo, where light rain was falling Friday, residents filled bags with sand and gravel at Francis Wong Stadium, where authorities set up a sand distribution center.

Dean Taise said water was starting to rise onto his driveway from the street, so he decided to get a few sandbags ready.

“They say, prepare for the worst, right? Hope for the best,” Taise said.

Piles of sandbags lined the terminal at Hilo International Airport, where Daniela Mendoza was trying to get home to Oahu after Southwest Airlines canceled flights. Only Hawaiian Airlines was still flying out of the airport Friday afternoon.

“I hope I can leave,” Mendoza said. “My cats are waiting for me.”

Hurricane Polo

Meanwhile, Mexico is under the threat of Hurricane Polo as it heads toward the Baja California peninsula after bringing storm conditions to the southwestern coast.

The hurricane center said Polo gained significant force overnight into Friday morning and doused parts of Mexico’s Pacific coast. No major damage or flooding was reported along the coast overnight into Friday.

By midday Friday, attention turned to the peninsula, where the hurricane was forecast to arch back and hit Monday or Tuesday. Local authorities were preparing shelters, and Mexico’s government announced Friday afternoon that they were closing ports in the region as dark clouds swirled overhead.

Advertisement

The latest estimated sustained winds were 180 mph.

Residents stacked sandbags to fortify beachfront shops and evacuated their homes in some coastal areas Thursday. Mexican authorities opened shelters and cleared people from beaches, and 15,000 security personnel were deployed across the coast. Schools were closed.

In the port city of Lázaro Cárdenas in Michoacán, seawater swept through homes and left wooden planks and furniture strewn on the streets. Locals and government officials were clearing debris and shoveling thick mud coating much of the town.

Alicia Contreras said the walls and roof of her restaurant had been severely damaged by 15-foot waves. She worried about how she would recover economically, saying she has no other source of income.

Brennan, the National Hurricane Center director, said some moisture associated with Polo will be pushed into parts of the southwestern U.S. by Monday, possibly producing scattered flash flooding in the Four Corners region, particularly portions of Arizona and New Mexico.

Biologists on Friday relocated eggs from two olive ridley sea turtle nests on Orange County beaches to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach over concern about high tides and hazardous surf as officials monitor Hurricane Polo.

El Niño’s effect

El Niño is prompting major environmental shifts around the world, fueling drought in some areas and flooding in others. It traditionally dampens the Atlantic hurricane season, while it tends to rev up tropical cyclone activity in the Pacific with moist air and little wind shear.

Advertisement

Both of those trends have held true so far this season. No Atlantic storm has yet reached hurricane status.

A third storm in the Pacific, Hurricane Odalys, was at Category 4 status and was still far from land Friday, roughly 955 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Two other powerful storms were churning in the Atlantic Ocean but were not near land.

In the northern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Fay re-formed early Thursday. As of Friday, the hurricane center said, it was about 1,040 miles west-southwest of Portugal’s Azores islands, more than 800 miles off the mainland coast. Off Africa’s western coast, Tropical Storm Gonzalo strengthened early Friday as it approached the Cabo Verde Islands.

Garcia writes for the Associated Press. AP reporters Dave Collins in Hartford, Conn.; Gabriela Aoun Angueira in San Diego; Kathy McCormack in Concord, N.H.; and Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.