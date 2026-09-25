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Tasia Fortune’s hanging was ‘staged’ after her death in a drug dispute, Mississippi police say

Christy Spivey poses with a portrait of her late daughter, Tasia Fortune
Christy Spivey with a portrait of her late daughter, Tasia Fortune, on Sept. 8 in Marion, Ky.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
By Ed White and Sophie Bates
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  • A Jackson, Miss., detective testified that Tasia Fortune was killed in a drug dispute before her body was hung in a tree in what authorities called a staged scene.
  • Fortune’s death drew attention because the hanging recalled Mississippi’s history of racial violence. Two men have been arrested on murder charges; a hearing for one defendant will resume Wednesday.
  • Fortune’s mother said she knew her daughter had died before her body was hung, and described her as a mother of four who had struggled with homelessness.

JACKSON, Miss. — Tasia Fortune was apparently killed in a drug dispute before her body was hung in a tree in a “staged” lynching behind an abandoned home in the Mississippi capital this summer, a detective testified Friday.

Fortune was killed in a disagreement about drugs, and she fought hard with her attackers before she was killed, Jackson police Detective Samuel Dukes told the court. Citing the medical examiner’s opinion, he also said the hanging was “staged.”

Fortune was Black, and the Aug. 3 discovery of her hanging body stoked fear and drew widespread attention because the scene recalled actual lynchings in the Southern state, which has a long and troubled history of racial violence.

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Authorities haven’t disclosed the exact cause of Fortune’s death or said why they think her body was hanged afterward, but they ruled it a homicide and arrested two men, both of them also Black, on murder charges. They also issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed third person.

Outside court, Fortune’s mother, Christy Spivey, told reporters that she had been aware that her daughter died before her body was hanged.

What bothered me was they said Tasia fought for her life. I know she did. I know my daughter,” Spivey said.

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The hearing was meant to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to send the case against the first man arrested, Jarques Ratliff, to a grand jury for a possible indictment. It will resume Wednesday.

Ratliff, 51, was arrested in mid-September and has pleaded not guilty. He remains jailed without bond. Police arrested a second defendant, 25-year-old Earnest Lloyd Jr., this week.

During Friday’s hearing, Ratliff blurted out in court that he and Fortune were friends.

“It sounded sincere. Tasia had a lot of friends,” Spivey said later. “I hope if he is innocent that he can prove he’s innocent. We don’t want any innocent people going to jail.”

Ratliff’s stepdaughter, Lashuna Jones, was among her father’s supporters at court.

“He didn’t do it, and I’m behind him,” she said.

Spivey has said her daughter, who had four children, struggled with homelessness in recent years, and that she wasn’t sure where Fortune was living at the time of her death. She said Fortune had talked about starting a cleaning business and was trying to get her life in order.

White and Bates write for the Associated Press. White reported from Detroit.

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