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World & Nation

U.S. government foots bill for television advertisement featuring Trump’s midterm messaging

President Trump speaks at the Republican convention in Dallas.
President Trump speaks at the Republican convention, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Ap Photo/julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Mike Catalini
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  • A 30-second television advertisement featuring President Trump’s midterm messaging aired on Fox News and Newsmax, costing $14,000 in taxpayer funds and carrying a “paid for by the U.S. government” disclaimer.
  • The White House called the spot an educational, patriotic public-service announcement, though it echoes Republican themes about communism, taxes, borders and national identity.
  • Democrats and Republicans questioned whether using public money for the advertisement violates federal ethics rules or improperly benefits Trump and his party.

At first glance, it looks like a typical Republican campaign advertisement. As images of President Trump flash across the screen, the 30-second spot says “America will never be a communist country” and boasts about the “largest tax cuts in history.”

But there’s something different near the end — a bit of text at the bottom that says “paid for by the U.S. government.”

According to AdImpact, which tracks media spending, the advertisement cost $14,000 and it ran during conservative shows on Fox News and Newsmax.

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The White House said in a statement the ad is “educational and unapologetically patriotic.”

“These public service announcements are about reminding Americans to love their country and understand what makes it worth defending, at home, at our borders, and abroad,” the White House statement said.

Fox News and Newsmax did not immediately return a request for comment.

The White House did not say what agency paid for the spot, which includes background music with singers crooning “love me” over and over.

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The advertisement does not say who voters should support in the midterms, but it meshes with campaign messaging from Trump and other Republicans, particularly during the party’s unusual convention in Dallas earlier this month.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is in line to chair the House Judiciary Committee if his party wins the majority in November, said in a social media post that it’s a violation of the Hatch Act for government employees to work on such a video.

“It is blatantly unethical under numerous federal ethics provisions proscribing the use of government resources for political campaigns,” Raskin wrote.

Republicans also criticized the ad.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who is not running for reelection, referenced the former right-wing Hungarian prime minister to critique the advertisement.

“It’s inappropriate. It’s not like they need a GoFundMe page to have the dollars to do that sort of ad and they could do it. But using taxpayer dollars, it feels like Viktor Orban,” he said.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said he hadn’t seen the ad but questioned whether it was legal.

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“I don’t generally like to see politicians use public money to pay for their own campaign ads,” he said.

Catalini writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Joey Cappelletti and Steven Sloan in Washington contributed to this report.

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World & NationPoliticsTrump AdministrationMidterm Election 2026

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