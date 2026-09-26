Heavy rain and flooding in Bangkok disrupt traffic and prompt evacuations

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Incessant rain hammered several areas of Thailand’s capital Saturday, disrupting traffic and forcing thousands to evacuate as authorities declared the city a disaster area.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned that the deluge, which has been ongoing since Thursday afternoon, would continue in most parts of the country through Sunday.

Accumulated rainfall in many areas of Bangkok since Thursday exceeded 11.8 inches, officials said. Floodwaters spread across the city, particularly in the central and eastern parts, blocking roads and stopping traffic.

Advertisement

Although not all parts of Bangkok were submerged, the city declared all 50 districts a flood disaster area to help authorities respond quickly. More than 200 shelters were set up across the city and about 4,200 people have moved in, according to Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt.

More than 84,000 people in 21 provinces nationwide were affected by flooding as of Saturday, especially in the central region. Authorities sent emergency warning messages through cellphones, the government said.

Hwang Hwan-chung, who flew from South Korea and has visited Bangkok a dozen times, said he had never seen such “crazy” weather, adding that he couldn’t find a taxi.

Advertisement

Sukanya Tongsuk, a resident, said it was similar to flooding when Bangkok was hit hard in 2011.

Meanwhile, Dutch resident Bjorn Franken, who has lived in the capital for two years, said he was able to cope, although one event he wanted to attend had been canceled.

Many businesses in Bangkok closed Saturday due to the flooding.

Cars crawled along waterlogged roads in parts of Bangkok, and bikers were seen pushing their motorcycles. Authorities said some regional bus services from Bangkok to the eastern provinces were suspended.

Phetchaburi Road, one of the capital’s busiest, was unusually quiet as vehicles were turned back by high water. Some were left partially submerged.

Residents made their way through murky waters, carrying fresh water and food. Some were barefoot and others wore rubber waders, while several had wrapped plastic bags around their feet.

Air traffic control authorities confirmed flight operations were normal, but some flights may face delays.

Advertisement

Chadchart said despite the heavy rain, flooding should recede once the rain subsides, as city officials are working to drain floodwaters as quickly as possible.

