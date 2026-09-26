Powerful nor’easter causes coastal flooding and knocks out power

A group walks out into the high winds, rain and crashing waves as a nor’easter bears down on September 26, 2026 in Scituate, Massachusetts. A rare September nor’easter is bringing high winds, rough surf and flooding to the area.

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A slow-moving, powerful storm crept along the coast of the northeastern U.S. on Saturday, producing high winds that knocked out electricity to thousands while whipping up big waves and heavy rains that created dangerous conditions in some places.

Tens of millions of people were in the path of the nor’easter, which was forecast to affect the Mid-Atlantic area and New England throughout the weekend. Around 100,000 customers in the region were without electricity Saturday.

The forecast showed no immediate reprieve. There will be “a lot of high winds, a lot of high tides and heavy rain possibility over the next few days for the northeastern U.S.,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in College Park, Md.

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In the coastal New Jersey borough of Surf City, floodwaters filled the streets and inundated some homes.

Kenny Formica, owner of Surf City Marina on the Jersey Shore, was trying to keep busy Saturday as he sat at home watching water rise inside his marina through surveillance cameras.

Water getting inside the building is rare, Formica said. The last time he remembers it happening was during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which he said caused more than $4 million in damage to his business.

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Ahead of this storm, Formica said workers secured dock lines, moved loose items and equipment out of harm’s way and parked the marina’s trucks and forklifts at the highest point of the property. By Saturday morning, even those were nearly surrounded by water.

Formica said he woke Saturday to messages from customers reporting missing boats and jet skis. One customer sent him a video around 4 a.m. showing his 25-foot boat after it had blown off its lift.

“This is like an 8,000-pound boat and, you know, a $150,000 boat — just gone,” Formica said.

In Edgewater, N.J., along the Hudson River, water had spilled into a large parking lot packed with cars. Video posted to social media showed one car nearly submerged, with just its sunroof poking above the water, as people moved other vehicles farther from the rising tides.

Waves crash over homes on Rebecca Road during a nor’easter on Saturday in Scituate, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)

Flights and events canceled

The storm forced a change of plans for many people. Hundreds of flights were canceled at Boston Logan International Airport, as were the vast majority of flights at the popular Massachusetts tourist destinations of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

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The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs — both gearing up for the playoffs during the final weekend of the regular Major League Baseball season — had to shuffle the schedule for their three-game series. They played a double-header Friday in Boston to try to avoid the storm. Then MLB rescheduled their finale Sunday to be played in Tampa, Fla., at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ed Sheeran canceled his high-profile concerts Friday and Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Farther south, a highway closure on North Carolina’s Hatteras Island scrambled Jayden Sink and Kimberly Laprad’s Saturday wedding plans. The Virginia couple had made it onto the island before the storm, but most of their roughly 45 guests were stranded on the other side of the closure, the Island Free Press reported. A local campground offered a new venue, cabins and an officiant, and a DJ volunteered to provide music. Organizers invited anyone on the island to come celebrate with the couple Saturday afternoon.

Officials urge caution

Nor’easters are not unusual as New England moves into fall, but this one is coming early in the season.

State officials along the East Coast urged people to use caution. Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer took to social media Saturday to implore people to keep an eye on the forecast.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said coastal flooding is the biggest threat, but the storm will also bring heavy rains, powerful winds and waves as high as 20 feet.

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“The rain is underway, and while it’s only half an inch or so thus far, mark my words: Much more is coming,” the governor said early Saturday.

Willingham and Lieb write for the Associated Press. Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Mo. AP writer Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Ala., contributed to this report.