Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Swiss reject tighter neutrality rules in referendum backed by right-wing party

A sign on a pole next to a road with cars.
An electoral poster reads in French, “No war, Yes to Swiss neutrality,” along a road in Epagny, Switzerland, on Friday.
(Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone / Associated Press)
By Jamey Keaten
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Swiss voters rejected a right-wing proposal to tighten the country’s neutrality rules, with 70% voting against it and every region opposing the measure.
  • The plan would have barred Switzerland from joining sanctions not imposed by the U.N. and limited cooperation with alliances such as NATO, amid debate over ties to Europe and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

GENEVA — Voters in Switzerland overwhelmingly rejected a proposal championed by a right-wing populist party to strengthen the country’s vaunted neutrality.

Supporters of the plan, led by the Swiss People’s Party, which includes members with pro-Russia leanings, argued that the government had gravitated too close to the European Union and NATO, particularly over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Final results from the government showed 70% of voters, and a majority in all 26 of the country’s regions, rejected the plan.

Advertisement

The measure would have barred Switzerland from joining punitive measures against other countries unless they were imposed by the United Nations. Russia, one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, holds veto power over such measures.

The vote was part of Sunday’s latest round of referendums on local and national issues. Under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, voters typically cast ballots four times a year to help determine government policy.

The proposal emerged after Switzerland’s decision to join EU sanctions against Russia.

Swiss neutrality has been enshrined in the constitution since the mid-19th century, but its meaning has been debated for years.

Advertisement

The country is not a member of any military alliance. The proposal would have prevented the government from cooperating with an alliance — as it has with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for three decades — except in cases of threat.

Supporters claim that the government has moved “dangerously close” to the EU and NATO in ways that threaten Switzerland’s security and independence of action. Opponents argued that the federal government already has the leeway it needs to protect national interests.

Security concerns influenced voters on both sides.

Ruth Bolomey, a 65-year-old retiree originally from Hawaii, said she voted for the initiative.

“I believe we need neutrality and should keep neutrality for security reasons — for the people.”

New York native Jihad Azkoul, 78, said he voted “no” and had in mind “the question of what happens if Russia attacks us — would we be, would we get protection from our neighbors?”

They “probably would, but just to be sure,” he said.

Keaten writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement