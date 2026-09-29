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Dutch police arrest suspected ShinyHunters member behind FBI’s jobs website breach claim

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the Senate Judiciary hearing
FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the Senate Judiciary hearing on Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 in Washington.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Ap Photo/manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Mike Corder
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  • Dutch police arrested a 24-year-old Amsterdam man suspected of ties to ShinyHunters, a cybercrime group linked to major data breaches, and ordered him held for 90 more days.
  • The suspect is also accused of trying to arrange two murders, a case police said is unrelated to the hacking investigation.
  • ShinyHunters claimed last week it breached the FBI’s jobs website and stole sensitive data on agents and applicants; the claim has not been verified.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police said Tuesday that they have arrested a suspected member of the ShinyHunters hacker group that has been held responsible for a string of serious data breaches, and accused the man of trying to arrange two murders.

Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man from Amsterdam on Sept. 15 who is “suspected of playing a role in the hacker group ShinyHunters. The man is also suspected of attempted solicitation of two murders.”

Police said the suspicion of trying to arrange two murders was linked to information found on the suspect’s laptop but “is not related to the investigation into ShinyHunters.”

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ShinyHunters last week claimed to have breached the FBI’s jobs website. The hacker group said it had stolen “very sensitive data” belonging to thousands of agents and applicants and that it had compromised the bureau’s jobs website.

FBI Director Kash Patel took to X to highlight the arrest in the Netherlands.

“This morning @FBI and our partners the Dutch National Police are announcing the arrest of one of the alleged leaders of ShinyHunters - a global cybercrime and threat actor group linked to cyberattacks in the United States, the Netherlands, and around the world,” he said.

“In coordination with FBI investigators the Dutch High-Tech Crime Unit arrested the suspect under Dutch law,” he added. “As we speak FBI teams are actively working with partners to obtain and execute more leads in the ongoing investigation based on this arrest.”

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The Dutch police statement announcing the arrest did not mention the FBI hack or coordination with American law enforcement.

Dutch detectives seized data storage devices during their probe and were investigating their contents and said they did not rule out more arrests.

“Arresting cybercrime suspects is a key intervention in our broad-based fight against this type of crime,” said Stan Duijf, the Dutch police official responsible for tackling cybercrime. “The ShinyHunters group is responsible for a large number of victims, both in the Netherlands and abroad. It is gratifying that we have been able to arrest a suspect in the investigation into this group.”

A court in Rotterdam on Tuesday ordered the suspect held for a further 90 days.

Last Wednesday, the FBI said it was “actively and aggressively investigating” a claimed hack of the FBIJobs.gov portal. A message that circulated online from ShinyHunters claimed responsibility.

“We have compromised the FBI. We hold very sensitive data on almost ALL FBI Agents and individuals who filed an application with the FBI for a job,” said the ShinyHunters message, which was directed to Patel and Brett Leatherman, the assistant director in charge of the bureau’s cyber division. The claims could not immediately be verified.

In its message, ShinyHunters said it would give the bureau one week to correct or remove what it said were false allegations contained in an FBI public advisory from May that described the organization as a “cyber criminal group specializing in large-scale data breaches and extortion.”

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Corder writes for the Associated Press.

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