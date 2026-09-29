Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Morocco’s king appoints the country’s first woman prime minister

A woman with dark brown hair and glasses, in a white jacket and blue top, looks to the right
Fatima Zahra Mansouri, a Moroccan Cabinet minister, politician and mayor of Marrakech, takes part in an electoral rally in Tangier, Morocco, on Sept. 16, 2026.
(Mosa’ab Elshamy / Associated Press)
By Akram Oubachir
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Zahra Mansouri as Morocco’s prime minister, making the 50-year-old attorney the first woman to lead a government in the Muslim kingdom.
  • Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party won the most votes but not a majority, leaving her to build a coalition as some parties pledge to stay in opposition.
  • Her government is expected to oversee billions in investment tied to the 2030 World Cup while addressing inflation, wages and job creation.

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Tuesday named Urban Planning Minister Fatima Zahra Mansouri as the country’s prime minister, making the 50-year-old attorney the first woman to hold the position in the Muslim kingdom.

Mansouri, who until her nomination also was the mayor of Marrakech, was tasked with forming a new government, the Royal Palace said in a statement. The announcement came four days after results of parliamentary elections were announced, with Mansouri’s centrist Authenticity and Modernity Party, or PAM, the highest vote-getter.

The second woman to serve as prime minister in the Arab world after Najla Bouden in Tunisia, Mansouri is expected to build a coalition in coming days to form a government. Morocco’s electoral system makes it difficult for a single party to win an absolute majority.

Advertisement

Her government is expected to make billions of dollars in investments linked to the 2030 FIFA World Cup while seeking to deliver on promises to fight inflation, raise wages and create jobs.

The Moroccan Constitution gives the king, who is the country’s highest authority, the power to appoint the prime minister, but he must choose from the party that wins the most seats in parliamentary elections. That was a change successfully pushed by Arab Spring protesters in 2011. Before that, the king could name the prime minister without any such restriction.

Mansouri joined PAM upon its creation in 2008 by Fouad Ali El Himma, a childhood friend and close advisor to the king. A law graduate from the University of Montpellier in France, Mansouri became one of the party’s top leaders in 2024. She twice served as mayor of Marrakech and was a member of parliament.

Advertisement

Mansouri is the daughter of the “pasha of Marrakech,” Abderrahmane El Mansouri, a senior local official who was also the nation’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. He headed Marrakech’s bar association and was a landowner.

She faced accusations of conflict of interest after a group of unidentified hackers claimed she had used her position for personal gain regarding land transactions in Marrakech. Mansouri denied the allegations, called them defamatory and took legal action.

One million of the 15.8 million registered voters in last week’s election voted for the Authenticity and Modernity Party, marking its first win since its creation. The election was the first since the Ceuta migration crisis in July and deadly youth-led protests last year.

After the royal nomination, the focus shifts to the coalition that will form the next government. PAM has expressed its willingness to work with all parties, but some, including the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party and left-wing Federation of the Democratic Left, have announced they will remain in the opposition.

Oubachir writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement