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World & Nation

Russia’s ballistic missile and jet-propelled drone blitz keeps Kyiv on edge

A woman reacts after a Russian drone strike on central Kyiv, Ukraine
A woman reacts after a Russian drone strike on central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.
(Evgeniy Maloletka / Ap Photo/evgeniy Maloletka)
By Susie Blann and Barry Hatton
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  • Russia has intensified attacks on Kyiv with ballistic missiles and fast, high-flying jet-powered drones that evade many Ukrainian defenses; scarce U.S.-made Patriot missiles remain the best protection against ballistic strikes.
  • More than 235 air raid alerts have disrupted daily life in Kyiv since late August, as Ukraine braces for winter strikes that could again cripple power, heating and water.
  • Ukraine is testing faster interceptor drones, but new defenses take months to deploy. Meanwhile, U.S.-brokered peace efforts remain stalled over Moscow’s demands for Ukrainian territory.

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia fired ballistic missiles and dozens of jet-powered drones at Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force said Tuesday, as Moscow seeks to make Ukraine buckle under the pressure of day-and-night bombardment of its capital and other cities.

The Russian onslaught has used new jet-powered drones that fly too fast and too high for Ukrainian ground-based air defenses to shoot down.

Ukraine is scrambling to keep pace by developing faster interceptor drones, in the latest example of how the war has driven military innovation, but making and deploying new weapons takes months.

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Russia’s ballistic missiles have also got through as Ukraine is desperately short of U.S.-made Patriot air defense interceptor missiles, which are the only reliable way of stopping Moscow’s ballistic attacks.

Patriot stockpiles are low, largely because of the Iran war, and Ukraine has received only small numbers of them this year despite President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleading. Ukraine said that its air defenses shot down two ballistic missiles overnight, which suggested that Kyiv had recently received some more Patriots.

“Russia’s terror against Ukraine is intensifying by the day,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X. “This is Russia’s deliberate escalation instead of accepting Ukraine’s offers to cease fire, negotiate and end the war.”

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Moscow says it wants a comprehensive peace settlement, including a Ukrainian surrender of land that is unacceptable to Kyiv, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

U.S. efforts to broker peace over the past year have made no significant progress. Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev was in Washington on Monday for talks with American officials about ending the war and possible U.S.-Russia energy initiatives once it’s over, according to a U.S. official familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. The official described the conversation as constructive.

Air defense needs are mounting with the approach of the bitter winter months, which in the years since Russia’s full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022 have brought an escalation of strikes on Ukraine’s power grid. That strategy denies Ukrainian civilians heating and running water, among other things.

Ukraine is working hard to scale up production of domestic interceptor systems able to counter Russian jet-powered drones, with new systems already being tested and deployed with some combat units, Ihor Klymenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said Tuesday.

The work is urgent, as Kyiv has been under almost constant attack with more than 235 air raid alerts since Aug. 27, lasting a combined 261 hours, Klymenko said.

The unrelenting attacks have disrupted everyday life in Kyiv. The National University of Kyiv is switching to remote learning for the coming weeks because of fears for the safety of staff and students amid the increasing numbers of attacks on the city.

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The Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces hit data processing centers in Kyiv that Moscow says are used by the Ukrainian military, which is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence on the battlefield.

Other Russian targets included facilities in the Ukrainian capital and the Kyiv region where drones and cruise missiles were stored, as well as an electrical substation, a drone manufacturing facility, and port infrastructure facilities in the southern Odesa region, the ministry said.

Ukrainian authorities said that the barrage hit apartment buildings, houses and public transportation in Kyiv, wounding one person.

In Odesa, the attack wounded eight people overnight and damaged residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a school, an animal shelter and port infrastructure, local officials said.

Ukraine hasn’t sat back in the face of the Russian blitz. Its long-range drones have targeted Russian missile and drone manufacturing plants and launch sites. It also has hit Russian oil refineries, causing fuel shortages.

The two armies are largely deadlocked on the long front line in eastern and southern Ukraine.

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Zelensky says that Moscow intends to increase recruitment for another battlefield push.

He said late Monday that another 10,000 North Korean troops are heading to Russia, adding to the 8,000 he said are already there.

Russia and North Korea have made no secret of their military cooperation.

Blann and Hatton write for the Associated Press. Barry Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal. AP writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report from Washington.

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