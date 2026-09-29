Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

U.N. envoy meets Houthi negotiators in a bid to halt escalating violence in Yemen

U.N. Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg speaks during an interview in Cairo, Egypt
U.N. Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday.
(Amr Nabil / Ap Photo/amr Nabil)
By Samy Magdy and Ahmed Hatem
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The U.N. envoy met with Houthi negotiators in Oman and Yemen’s internationally recognized government in Saudi Arabia, seeking to prevent a widening conflict.
  • Renewed fighting has killed at least 838 people and displaced more than 145,000 inside Yemen, as Houthi forces seize territory along the Red Sea coast.
  • The battles threaten the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital global trade route, and are increasingly entangled with regional conflicts involving Iran and Saudi Arabia.

CAIRO — The U.N. envoy for Yemen said Tuesday he met with Houthi negotiators over the weekend in efforts to avert further escalation in Yemen amid fierce battles on the country’s western coast between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-supported, but fragmented, government forces.

The renewed violence, which has killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands, is the latest twist in Yemen’s conflict, which began in 2014 when the Iran-backed rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, forcing the country’s government to settle into exile in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom entered the war a year later with a multinational coalition.

In an interview with the Associated Press in Cairo, Hans Grundberg said his meeting in Muscat with the Houthis’ chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, aimed to explore “if there are ways of how to avoid seeing the current escalation go even further.”

Advertisement
Fishermen motor past a commercial vessel anchored off Yemen's coast at Bab al-Mandeb, in the straits connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean on September 12, 2026. Yemen's Houthis took over on September 11, 2026, a Red Sea island of Mayyun that is located in the middle of the Bab al-Mandeb shipping lane, completing their push to control the area, a local government official and eyewitnesses told AFP. Hundreds of people have died since the Iran-backed Houthis launched an offensive around Bab al-Mandab, a vital artery for Saudi oil exports. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /

World & Nation

A new flash point in the Iran war: The narrow strait called the ‘Gate of Tears’

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean, is a new tinderbox in the Iran war.

He also held talks in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the internationally recognized government and regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, which has been the main target of the Houthis’ latest escalation that he described as “unprecedented” and “dramatic.”

Grundberg said the instability in the region, and the “influence of regional parties, including Iran, and also other neighbors to Yemen” has also impacted the course of the Yemen conflict.

Aided by Iranian experts, the Houthis stormed down the Red Sea coast earlier in September, capturing the strategic city of Mokha and a number of Red Sea islands, extending their reach to the key maritime waterway of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. It was the Houthis’ biggest land grab in years, and ended a 2022 ceasefire that largely stopped major fighting in Yemen’s 12-year civil war.

Advertisement

The rebels have also intensified their attacks across the border into Saudi Arabia, attacking its oil facilities and preventing its tankers from passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, through which around 12% of global trade passes.

Displaced Yemenis, from Al Khawkhah city, 400 kilometers (249 miles) south west of Sanaa, wait to enter a temporary shelter in Aden, Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik)

World & Nation

Fighting in Yemen intensifies, and Houthis launch more attacks on Saudi Arabia

The conflict in Yemen is intensifying, as government forces launch attacks against Iran-backed Houthi rebels along the Red Sea and Houthis fire into neighboring Saudi Arabia.

The rebel assault and the fighting with Saudi-backed Yemeni and allied forces killed at least 838 and wounded over 3,640 others, according to the U.N. The flare-up forced over 145,000 people to flee their homes inside Yemen, according to the U.N. migration agency. More than 3,000 others fled across the waters into Djibouti, the agency reported.

Grundberg said the current escalation in Yemen has become more complicated compared to previous bouts of violence over the course of the civil war. He said battle lines have shifted to the Red Sea coast, where “the most sensitive front lines” are threatening maritime corridors crucial for global trade.

“We’ve seen attacks also on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, and it’s a development that is alarming and that should be a concern for the Security Council,” he said.

He also said the Yemen conflict has become increasingly connected to the latest wave of wars in the Middle East, which began with the Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, and most recently the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The conflict has also turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with the United States long involved on the periphery, providing intelligence assistance to the kingdom. However, international criticism over Saudi airstrikes killing civilians saw the U.S. pull back its support.

Advertisement
Houthi supporters walk in front of posters of some top Iranian scientists who have been killed in Israeli strikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, July 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

World & Nation

Yemen at risk of getting dragged back into war as Saudis and Houthis exchange airstrikes

The civil war in Yemen that began in 2014 eventually pitted Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition supporting the country’s government.

“The current situation is going to be challenging to resolve,” he said, adding that the warring parties and their supporters “are currently trying to assess” the consequences of the escalation.

“There’s a lot of dust in the air that needs to settle before they can make their own assessment on what the best alternative for the way forward is, whether it is on the battlefield or whether it’s around the negotiation table,” he said.

The U.N. envoy said the Yemen war needs to be separated from other conflicts in the region to help find a settlement ”defined by Yemenis.″

“My recommendation at this point is to make sure that you disentangle these conflicts and you address them one by one effectively and efficiently through negotiations.”

Magdy and Hatem write for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationMiddle East

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement