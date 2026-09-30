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World & Nation

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem files for divorce from her husband of 34 years

Kristi Noem, with her husband, Bryon Noem, seated behind her
Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, with her husband, Bryon Noem, seated behind her, appears for an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol on March 3.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Hannah Schoenbaum and Sarah Raza
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  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has filed to end her 34-year marriage to Bryon Noem, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ in a South Dakota court filing.
  • The filing became public months after lawmakers questioned Noem about an alleged affair with top advisor Corey Lewandowski, something she denied as ‘tabloid garbage.’
  • Noem was ousted from President Trump’s Cabinet after criticism of her handling of two protester killings in Minneapolis and her department’s spending. She now serves as a special envoy.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has filed for divorce from her husband of 34 years.

Noem, who was tasked with leading President Trump’s immigration crackdown from January 2025 to March 2026 and previously served as South Dakota’s governor, is seeking a divorce from Bryon Noem in their home state. The two married in May 1992 and have three children.

The filing, made in April but posted online Monday, comes after questions arose earlier this year about the nature of Kristi Noem’s relationship with a top advisor. The complaint, filed in Hamlin County, notes “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for the divorce.

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In a statement, Kristi Noem’s attorney confirmed she has filed for divorce and said she will reserve further comments for the legal process. Lawyers for Bryon Noem did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A day before Noem was ousted from her post in Trump’s Cabinet, members of Congress questioned her about an alleged extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, a special government employee and one of the secretary’s lead advisors. He was Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and appeared to play an outsize role in Noem’s department, even though his position was supposed to have a limit on days worked.

Noem denied the allegations that they were having an affair, dismissing them as “tabloid garbage.”

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Once a close ally to Trump, Noem became a liability for the Republican president as questions arose over her conduct following the shooting deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration officers. Noem characterized Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both U.S. citizens, as aggressors, contradicting videos from the scene and descriptions of their deaths from bystanders. She also faced criticism from fellow Republicans for her spending at her department.

Trump nominated Markwayne Mullin, then a U.S. senator from Oklahoma, in Noem’s place and made her a special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a new security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.

Schoenbaum and Raza write for the Associated Press. Schoenbaum reported from Salt Lake City, Utah.

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