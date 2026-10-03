Coast Guard searching for plane with 6 aboard that lost contact on trip from Bermuda to Boston

A plane with six people aboard lost contact during a flight from Bermuda to Boston, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching Saturday for the missing aircraft off the coast of Nantucket.

The Canadian-registered air ambulance jet had four crew members and two passengers aboard when it departed Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport overnight for the flight to Massachusetts, according to a statement from the Bermuda airport’s operator, Skyport.

The Coast Guard said the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the Gulfstream G100 had lost contact early Saturday morning. The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the Coast Guard said.

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The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the situation Saturday morning but had no further update to share.

