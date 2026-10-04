Ethiopia’s government retakes Tigray capital after opposition fighters withdraw

Fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front walk along a street in Hawzen, then controlled by the group, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May 2021.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Government-allied fighters entered Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, a witness said Sunday, after the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front announced its withdrawal following renewed fighting.

The TPLF last month seized the Mekelle airport and the city, one of Ethiopia’s largest. In a statement Saturday, it said its forces had pulled out. They had done so in the previous two-year war, which ended with a peace agreement in 2022, apparently to spare the city from destruction.

Ethiopian Airlines had suspended flights to Mekelle and the Tigrayan cities of Axum and Shire after the rebels seized the airport. The African Union urged restraint, warning that renewed tensions threatened the 2022 agreement.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has tried and failed to subdue Tigray’s rebellious leaders in recent months, with TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael openly challenging him. Debretsion said Thursday that the fighting was a “continuation of the previous war” and that his fighters would keep attacking and defending Tigray from its enemies.

Residents report looting

After federal troops take control of Mekelle, Abiy is very likely to leave regional security in the hands of the Tigray Peace Force, which comprises former members of the TPLF armed wing, Tigray Defense Forces, according to Jalale Getachew Birru, an analyst of Ethiopia for ACLED, an independent global monitor that collects, analyzes and maps data on conflict.

The Tigray Peace Force is fighting alongside federal troops against the TPLF.

Severe disruptions to internet and cellphone networks have made gathering and verifying information from Tigray difficult, although some connectivity was reported Sunday. Residents of Mekelle told the Associated Press on Saturday that federal forces had retaken the airport, although details were scant.

Advertisement

Civilians looted government offices and hauled away equipment from police headquarters in Mekelle as TPLF-allied fighters withdrew, said Filmon Equar Hailu, a local business owner. The looting targeted the TPLF administration office, the regional police headquarters and some shops, Filmon said Sunday.

Speaking by phone from Mekelle, Filmon said he saw TPLF-allied fighters with light weapons leaving the city, some on foot. Departures began in small groups about three days ago and continued through Saturday afternoon, he said.

Small groups of fighters from the Tigray Peace Force entered Mekelle, Filmon said, and he heard celebratory gunfire overnight into Sunday morning.

The TPLF is one of seven opposition groups that late last month declared an alliance whose objective is to remove Abiy. He rose to the premiership in 2018 and was reelected this year. In addition to once being Tigray’s ruling party, the TPLF was the dominant group in a coalition that ruled Ethiopia between 1991 and 2018.

The fighting has brought renewed hardship to civilians still recovering from the previous war. Residents have described fears of renewed isolation after the suspension of flights. They also reported that roads connecting Tigray and Afar had been closed to civilian traffic.

Renewed fighting has regional implications

The conflict is also testing regional alliances, with Ethiopia charging that the TPLF is probably getting support from Eritrea and Egypt. Relations between Ethiopia and Egypt have chilled in recent years because of a large power dam on the Nile River that is opposed by Cairo over concerns it could diminish the amount of water received in Egypt.

Advertisement

Abiy also angered Eritrea over his stated wish for Ethiopia to gain sovereign access to the Eritrean Red Sea port of Assab.

Ethiopia on Thursday closed its embassy in Eritrea and ordered 10 Eritrean diplomats to leave Addis Ababa, the federal capital, citing their alleged “involvement in activities that pose a direct threat to Ethiopia’s national security.” Eritrea retaliated by saying it was cutting diplomatic ties with its neighbor.

Egypt denies supporting the TPLF, and Eritrea says Abiy is trying to externalize an internal conflict.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki traveled to Egypt on a working visit at the invitation of his counterpart there, Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said Saturday.

Afwerki and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi would “discuss further enhancement of bilateral ties during the visit,” Yemane said on X.

Muhumuza and Kazziha write for the Associated Press. Kazziha reported from Nairobi.