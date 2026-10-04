Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Yemen’s government declares a major operation against the Houthis

By the Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Yemen’s government has announced a major military operation against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as they advance in the outskirts of the key southwestern city of Taiz.

Rashad al-Alimi, head of the ruling Presidential Leadership Council, speaking from Saudi Arabia, he said the operation aims at “recovering the remaining territories” controlled by the Houthis, who made their largest land grab in recent years last month when they seized Yemen’s Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Al-Alimi called for the international community to provide support to his Saudi-backed government.

Advertisement

The Houthis have launched a major offensive in recent days against government forces and their allies on the outskirts of Taiz, disrupting a major road linking the city to the port city of Aden, the seat of Al-Alimi’s government. The rebels have besieged Taiz for more than a decade.

Earlier, the Houthis said airstrikes overnight hit the capital, Sanaa, which the rebels control, maintaining a de facto government. They provided no details. The Yemeni military, backed by the Saudi government, claimed responsibility, saying it struck “vital targets” in Sanaa as well as the northern province of Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia.

The escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has revived Yemen’s civil war after a four-year ceasefire.

Advertisement

The Houthi military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said the rebels fired missiles and drones at Saudi oil facilities.

In a prerecorded statement, Saree claimed to have targeted facilities of the Saudi state-run Aramco oil company in Riyadh and in the Kurais area, which hosts a massive facility 90 miles southeast of the capital.

He didn’t say when it occurred, provide further details or offer evidence supporting his claim. A fire broke out at an Aramco oil refinery on Saturday, with no details released on the cause.

More to Read

World & NationMiddle East

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement