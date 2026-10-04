Yemen’s government declares a major operation against the Houthis

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Yemen’s government has announced a major military operation against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as they advance in the outskirts of the key southwestern city of Taiz.

Rashad al-Alimi, head of the ruling Presidential Leadership Council, speaking from Saudi Arabia, he said the operation aims at “recovering the remaining territories” controlled by the Houthis, who made their largest land grab in recent years last month when they seized Yemen’s Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Al-Alimi called for the international community to provide support to his Saudi-backed government.

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The Houthis have launched a major offensive in recent days against government forces and their allies on the outskirts of Taiz, disrupting a major road linking the city to the port city of Aden, the seat of Al-Alimi’s government. The rebels have besieged Taiz for more than a decade.

Earlier, the Houthis said airstrikes overnight hit the capital, Sanaa, which the rebels control, maintaining a de facto government. They provided no details. The Yemeni military, backed by the Saudi government, claimed responsibility, saying it struck “vital targets” in Sanaa as well as the northern province of Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia.

The escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has revived Yemen’s civil war after a four-year ceasefire.

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The Houthi military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said the rebels fired missiles and drones at Saudi oil facilities.

In a prerecorded statement, Saree claimed to have targeted facilities of the Saudi state-run Aramco oil company in Riyadh and in the Kurais area, which hosts a massive facility 90 miles southeast of the capital.

He didn’t say when it occurred, provide further details or offer evidence supporting his claim. A fire broke out at an Aramco oil refinery on Saturday, with no details released on the cause.