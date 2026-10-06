Colombia’s president offers support to veterans extradited to U.S. over Haitian leader’s killing

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella speaks during a bilateral agreements signing ceremony with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Sept. 8.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella offered legal assistance Tuesday to a group of Colombian military veterans who were arrested over the 2021 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and recently extradited from the Caribbean country to Florida after their case languished for years.

In a message on X, the Colombian leader said his government will provide economic support to the families of the 17 Colombian suspects, who are expected to face trial in Florida. He also said he had ordered Colombia’s ministries of justice and defense to provide them with legal support.

“The innocent cannot pay for crimes committed by sinners,” de la Espriella wrote. “I want to know exactly what happened and for the responsibility of each individual to be cleared up.”

Advertisement

At least 22 Colombian veterans, working for a Florida security contractor, are believed to have been involved in a July 2021 raid on the home of Moïse that resulted in his assassination.

Three Colombians were killed in clashes after the killing, while the other 17 were arrested in Haiti. Another Colombian veteran, Mario Antonio Palacios, escaped from Haiti but was later extradited to Florida, where he was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.

In May, an additional four defendants, including a Venezuelan American businessman and a Haitian-American citizen, were convicted of financing and organizing the plot to kill Moïse, whose assassination has been followed by years of political instability and gang violence in the poor Caribbean nation.

Advertisement

The 17 Colombians now held in Florida are among 30 people charged in federal court in the U.S. with crimes in connection with the assassination, including a former Haitian official currently on trial.

Federal prosecutors in the U.S. say south Florida served as a central location for planning and financing the plot to oust Moïse and replace him with someone of the conspirators’ choosing.

During hearings with judges in Haiti, some of the Colombian suspects said they had been deceived by recruiters, who lured them to Haiti by telling them they would be providing security for politicians in that country.

The Colombian suspects have also claimed they were tortured in Haitian prisons and were forced to sign legal document s in a language they did not understand.

“I am absolutely happy that someone finally listens to us,” said Milena Carmona, the wife of Colombian suspect Jheyner Carmona. “We have evidence that shows that they were taken to Haiti to be used as scapegoats” for Moïse’s assassination.

De la Espriella, who was sworn into office in August, has portrayed himself as a staunch supporter of Colombia’s armed forces.

Advertisement

In his message on X, he backed the Colombian veterans now being held in Florida.

“I am not the kind of president who abandons his heroes when they face difficulties,” de la Espriella said, pledging his government’s support for their legal defense “so that this situation can be cleared up.”

De la Espriella’s comments mark a significant shift in the Colombian government’s approach to the suspects.

Last year, former President Gustavo Petro apologized to Haiti’s government for the alleged involvement of the Colombian veterans in the assassination.

“I ask for forgiveness, because some white Colombians came here to kill the president of Haiti,” Petro said at the time while visiting the Caribbean nation.

Suárez and Rueda write for the Associated Press.