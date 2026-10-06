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Russian oligarch says Donald Trump Jr. has paid him back for wedding celebration expenses

Donald Trump Jr., speaks with his wife Bettina
Donald Trump Jr., speaks with his wife Bettina, left, as they wait for President Trump to deliver remarks to U.S. embassy staff at Deerfield Residence in Dublin, Sept. 12, 2026.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Ap Photo/julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Jill Colvin
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  • Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev says Donald Trump Jr. repaid the hundreds of thousands of dollars Kremlev spent hosting celebrations after Trump Jr.’s May wedding in the Bahamas.
  • Kremlev, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin, called the repayment unnecessary and described the celebration as a gathering among friends, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.
  • Trump Jr.’s ties to Russia have drawn scrutiny before, including his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer during his father’s presidential campaign.

NEW YORK — The Russian oligarch who helped bankroll Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration says the president’s eldest son has paid back the money.

“Yes, he did,” Umar Kremlev told an International Boxing Association press conference in Istanbul on Tuesday. “He did repay the money I spent on the present.” Still, he said he felt the repayment was unnecessary.

“Frankly speaking, I do not understand why he decided to do so,” he went on. “There are all kinds of events organized by all kinds of people. It is as if I invite you to come and visit my country house. Would you expect me to issue an invoice to them afterward?” Speaking through an interpreter, he said that would be “ridiculous.”

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ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative website, reported last month that Kremlev, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, “footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses” when Trump Jr. married socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas in May. That included paying to rent one of two private islands where the three-day party was held.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram page signed by the couple, Bettina Trump wrote that they had been married “surrounded ONLY by our family,” but that Kremlev, head of the boxing association, was a “dear friend” who “very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding.”

President Trump, who did not attend the nuptials, previously defended the arrangement but told reporters that the money would be paid back.

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“It’s totally allowed,” he said. “But, as I understand it, he paid them back.”

“That’s very common,” he added, “I’ve given wedding parties to numerous people.”

Kremlev, who was recently honored with the Order of Friendship by Putin, also played down the significance, saying the celebration was “a shared event” and “people blew it out of proportion.”

“I mean, why can’t we be friends? We are just friends,” he went on. “We are simply friends and what unites us is love for sports.”

The focus on Kremlev comes as Russia remains at war with Ukraine following its invasion in 2022 and as Trump has failed to broker a promised peace deal between the nations.

Trump Jr. has previously been scrutinized over his ties to Russia. During the 2016 campaign, his meeting with a Russian attorney in Trump Tower to discuss potentially incriminating information about his father’s then-Democratic opponent was a critical element of investigations into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the election to help Trump win.

Colvin writes for the Associated Press.

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