Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Scientist who hunts mysterious ghost particles in the Antarctic ice wins Nobel Prize for physics

Physicist Francis Halzen speaks during a presentation
In this handout photo provided by ‘Bergamo Scienza 2026’, physicist Francis Halzen speaks during a presentation in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday.
(Laura Pietra / Bergamo Scienza 2026 Via Ap)
By Kostya Manenkov, Adithi Ramakrishnan and Stefanie Dazio
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Belgian-born physicist Francis Halzen won the Nobel Prize in physics for work that helped scientists detect elusive neutrinos, particles that may reveal how the universe evolved.
  • Halzen’s idea to use Antarctic ice as a giant detector helped create the IceCube observatory, which has captured high-energy neutrinos from distant galaxies and opened a new form of astronomy.

STOCKHOLM — Belgian-born scientist Francis Halzen won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for his efforts to demystify a rare group of neutrinos, tiny cosmic particles that researchers believe offer clues to how the universe evolved.

“It was a great surprise, and I obviously didn’t expect it,” Halzen said, speaking to the Nobel Physics Committee by phone from Italy, in a call broadcast at the news conference to announce the winner.

Halzen said it was predicted that he would win the prize, but the announcement still made him feel “strange.”

Advertisement

“I am working on a proposal, and I hope that this prize will help getting it approved,” he said to chuckles from the audience.

Halzen paved the way for a new kind of astronomy

Neutrinos are tiny cosmic particles with no electrical charge and extraordinarily small mass, making them difficult to detect. Yet they are everywhere: They spew from stars like the sun, and trillions zip through our bodies every second.

Scientists cannot glimpse the mysterious ghost particles zooming around on their own, so they measure what happens when the particles collide with other bits of matter. Neutrinos bump into other particles only rarely, so scientists build large detectors to improve their odds of catching collisions.

Advertisement

Halzen had the idea to turn the vast Antarctic ice into such a detector. The Nobel committee said his work was instrumental to the construction of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica, which glimpsed the first high-energy neutrinos from faraway galaxies.

“This experiment in the Antarctic is a revolutionary way of understanding the universe that we didn’t have before,” said Michael Moloney, chief executive officer for the American Institute of Physics.

When a neutrino interacts with ice in the detector, it produces a flash of light that’s picked up by sensors. The transparent ice makes it easier for scientists to pick up on faint signals from the mysterious ghost particles, and the sensors are buried about 8,200 feet deep to protect against interference from cosmic rays and radiation.

The 82-year-old scientist is affiliated with the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the U.S., which operates the observatory. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach him were not immediately successful.

Halzen helped pull the curtain back on a rare gang of neutrinos that scientists say hold clues about the development of the universe.

“It’s all part of working out the story of where we are in the universe, what’s our place in the universe, how did our galaxy form?” said Jonathan Bagger, chief executive officer of the American Physical Society.

Advertisement

In a post on social media, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Halzen is the 11th Belgian to win a Nobel Prize. De Wever called the award “impressive recognition for a lifetime dedicated to shedding light on the great mysteries of the cosmos through its smallest components.”

A representative from the IceCube Neutrino Observatory did not immediately return a request for comment. The University of Wisconsin–Madison did not immediately comment when reached by the AP.

Prize money is about $1.2 million

Ellen Moons, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the award Tuesday in Stockholm. She is the first woman to head the prestigious academy and present the award.

The prize money this year is about $1.2 million, whether for an individual, a small group of laureates or an organization.

Last year, three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics for research on the strange behavior of subatomic particles called quantum tunneling that enabled the ultrasensitive measurements achieved by MRI machines and laid the groundwork for better cellphones and faster computers.

The announcements of this year’s prizes began Monday with the Nobel Prize in medicine being awarded to three scientists whose work led to a tool that uses light to help unravel how the brain works.

Advertisement

This week’s awards continue Wednesday with the chemistry prize and literature on Thursday. After Friday’s peace prize is awarded, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced Monday.

Manenkov, Ramakrishnan and Dazio write for the Associated Press. Dazio reported from Berlin, and Ramakrishnan reported from New York. Alexa St. John in Detroit contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationScience & Medicine

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement