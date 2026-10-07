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World & Nation

DNC sues Trump administration, alleging taxpayer-funded ads violate propaganda law

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House
President Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday in Washington.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Ap Photo/julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Ali Swenson
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  • The Democratic National Committee sued the Trump administration, alleging television ads promoting the president’s political message illegally use taxpayer funds and asking a federal court to halt the spending.
  • The spots have cost more than $12 million, with $20 million in Homeland Security funding tapped; Trump says future costs may shift to his super PAC but hasn’t promised repayment.
  • The lawsuit comes as early voting begins less than a month before the midterms, with legal experts questioning whether ads praising Trump and his policies qualify as public service announcements.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee on Wednesday sued President Trump’s administration for recent television advertisements that promoted his political message while costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the ads are illegal government-sponsored propaganda and accuses Trump of personally directing them. It asks the court to declare the ads illegal and stop the use of federal funds to pay for them.

Trump has faced bipartisan backlash for the ads, which glorify him and echo his campaign pitch as voters cast early ballots with the midterm elections less than a month away.

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The spots, which began airing in September, already have cost more than $12 million to run, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact, and a total of $20 million in Homeland Security Department funding has been tapped to pay for them.

Responding Monday to the criticism, Trump defended the ads as “positive promotion for our Great U.S.A.” but said he’d pay for them using his MAGA Inc. super PAC going forward.

But on Tuesday, the fifth ad in the campaign began airing with the notice “paid for by the U.S. Government,” promoting Trump’s military actions in Venezuela earlier this year. The same day, Trump made it clear he hasn’t committed to reimbursing any money that has already been spent, telling reporters “we’ll decide.”

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DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement that Trump is misusing taxpayer dollars in “a last-ditch attempt to save Republicans in November.”

“Americans deserve better than to have their hard-earned tax dollars used for Trump’s illegal schemes,” he added.

Legal experts have suggested the ads run afoul of a federal statute against congressionally appropriated money being used for “publicity or propaganda,” and potentially other federal laws. The Homeland Security money tapped for the ads comes from a $175 million package Congress gave to the department as part of Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

The White House has defended the ads as public service announcements akin to what past administrations have done to promote various policies. Legal experts have said the recent ads differ from many past public service announcements because they aren’t aimed at helping members of the public benefit from specific government programs.

The defendants in the lawsuit — Trump, the White House, DHS and the Office of Management and Budget — didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Swenson writes for the Associated Press.

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