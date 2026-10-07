Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Maricarmen, the 87-year-old woman whose eviction shook Spain, dies in hospital

Maricarmen, 87, sitting in a wheelchair of her former home
Maricarmen, 87, waits at home for police to arrive before being evicted in Madrid on Sept. 23.
(Fernando Sánchez / Europa Press)
By Joseph Wilson and Teresa Medrano
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

MADRID — María del Carmen Abascal, the 87-year-old woman whose eviction from her longtime Madrid home sparked nationwide protests across Spain and unleashed a political crisis, died on Wednesday while hospitalized.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez led the way on social media offering his condolences after housing activists and Abascal’s lawyer announced her death. Known widely as “Maricarmen,” she had become a symbol for renters struggling with Spain’s housing affordability crisis.

“All my love to Maricarmen’s family and loved ones,” Sánchez said in a post on X. “A hug as well to all of us who feel this loss as our own today. Rest in peace.”

Advertisement

Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez also expressed condolences, writing on X: “I deeply lament the death of Maricarmen. My condolences for those who accompanied her and fought by her side until the end.”

The emotions ran into anger on the street among the protesters gathered near Spain’s Parliament who chanted “Maricarmen lives, the fight goes on!”

Maricarmen’s lawyer, Beatriz Duro, did not disclose the cause of death when she confirmed it to Cadena Ser radio. Duro said that she and the activists were all devastated.

Advertisement

“Maricarmen’s case, which captured media attention and traveled around the world, leaves us the image of the shameful violence of these types of evictions and the impact they can have on people’s health,” Duro said.

Spaniards increasingly frustrated by housing costs periodically march in major cities demanding action from lawmakers. But a new wave of indignation has swept Spain since Sept. 23 when Maricarmen, who used a wheelchair, was carried on a stretcher from her apartment after police cordoned off the street and removed protesters. She was taken to a hospital because of her fragile health.

Televised images of the eviction prompted thousands of people to protest in Madrid and other cities across the country.

Maricarmen had been expected to return home after leaving the hospital. The real estate company that evicted her in order to rent the property at a much higher price eventually caved in under immense public pressure and agreed to let her return to the apartment.

“Although a historic agreement was reached that would have allowed her to return home, this solution came too late,” the Madrid Tenant’s Union said in a statement Wednesday. “It was an entirely avoidable situation following a harrowing ordeal.”

Protesters camped in Madrid’s iconic Puerta del Sol square held a minute of silence after learning of her death.

Advertisement

Maricarmen’s plight galvanized a social movement, prompted Spain’s unions to announce a general strike next month and forced Spain’s politicians to act. Sánchez called early elections on Monday after his government failed to push emergency housing measures through Parliament last week. Sánchez now hopes he can use the housing issue to reinvigorate his Socialist party and form a new government after the Nov. 29 election.

Wilson and Medrano write for the Associated Press. Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 3: A New Era

    Reggie Bush was the face of USC football’s glory years — and one of the figures at the center of its collapse. But behind the saga was a group of men trying to build a sports agency around Bush, and in the process, said they provided him and his family with the benefits that would ultimately bring the NCAA down on USC.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Boiling Point Live at Climate Week NYC

    How do you get more people to care about climate change — and tell riveting stories along the way? Boiling Point explored that question at a live event during this year’s New York City Climate Week at Columbia University’s Climate School.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement