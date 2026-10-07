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World & Nation

Trump administration proposes a $70,000 fee for international students to work in the U.S.

A Morehouse College student lines up before the school commencement, in Atlanta
A Morehouse College student lines up before the school commencement, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson / Ap Photo/brynn Anderson)
By Annie Ma and Heather HollingsworthAP Education Writers 
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  • The Department of Homeland Security proposed requiring colleges to pay $70,000 for each international student’s initial application to work through OPT, plus $30,000 for renewals.
  • The program lets students work in jobs related to their studies, including up to three years for some STEM graduates; colleges and employers warn the fee could drive talent away.
  • The proposal is part of broader Trump administration restrictions on international students. The public has 60 days to comment, and legal challenges could follow.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday proposed a $70,000 fee for international students seeking to work in the United States, the latest effort from the Trump administration to crack down on foreign enrollment.

A proposed rule would require schools to pay the fee for every student who participates in the optional practice training program, known as OPT, which allows students to work in jobs related to their major during or after their time in school. Students are generally eligible for one year of work post-graduation, though certain science, technology, engineering and math majors are eligible for an additional two years.

Schools would be required to pay the $70,000 for each new student’s initial application to the program, and a $30,000 fee for each renewal.

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The change would represent a blow to American colleges and universities that heavily recruit students from overseas as a source of tuition revenue, as well as tech companies and other industries that hire many international students for technical roles.

The OPT program allows international students to gain hands-on experience and fill labor shortages in high-demand STEM fields, said Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, an association that represents international education.

“Driving away the talents, perspectives, and aspirations of international students will only hurt American innovation, economic growth, workforce development, and global leadership,” Aw said in a written statement.

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In a statement, DHS described the fee as a response to fraud and abuse of the visa program, which it called a “pipeline for cheap foreign labor.”

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal before DHS can finalize it and put it into effect. The proposal also could face legal challenges from higher education groups or business associations that could delay it.

President Trump’s administration has been putting pressure on international students in many ways as part of its wider efforts to crack down on immigration and reshape higher education.

Last year, the Republican administration began suddenly terminating the legal status of thousands of international students, detaining and deporting many of them.

This summer, the administration finalized a rule that sought to prevent international students from staying in the U.S. for more than four years without approval from the federal government. The move drew swift backlash from higher education leaders who said it would increase the burden on schools and noted that many programs are longer than four years by design. A federal court prevented the rule from taking effect in September.

Ma and Hollingsworth write for the Associated Press. Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kan.

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