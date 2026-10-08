Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Trump says U.S. will not resume military strikes on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections

President Trump talks to reporters
President Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Thursday in Washington.
(Jose Luis Magana / Ap Photo/jose Luis Magana)
By Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • President Trump said the United States will not resume strikes on Iran before Nov. 3, despite recent hints that the war could reach an endgame around Election Day.
  • Iran says it expects to respond formally to a U.S. counterproposal within days, though negotiations have appeared stalled since Trump rejected Tehran’s offer on the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The military has sent more forces to the region, with a third aircraft carrier potentially arriving by late October as the Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego after a record deployment.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Thursday that he will not order a resumption of military strikes on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections in the United States.

Trump, while stumping for Republicans this week, has hinted that he was confident that an endgame to the war could come in the days before or after the election, while also hinting that he remained open to resuming full-scale military operations against Iran.

For weeks, Trump has been threatening that a post-midterm election escalation in the seven-month-old war remains a viable option, despite his initial promises to Americans of a military campaign that would last a matter of weeks.

Advertisement

But Trump in a social media post on Thursday said the U.S. “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.”

Trump added that his team has been “having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Negotiations had appeared at a standstill since Trump late last month publicly rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the U.S. met certain conditions.

Advertisement

Iran, however, said last week they had received a U.S. counterproposal. And Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said he expected Tehran would offer a formal reply within days.

Trump’s post comes as the military has dispatched more resources to the region. U.S. officials have said a third aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and thousands of troops aboard it and accompanying ships could arrive as early as the end of October.

Trump’s announcement was made the same day the USS Abraham Lincoln was due to arrive to its home port in San Diego after a record-long deployment in support of the Iran war. There have been reports of crew stress and poor mental health, as well as supply shortages, including food and hygiene products.

The USS George Washington, which is usually based in Asia, relieved the Lincoln in August. The other aircraft carrier in the Middle East, the USS George H.W. Bush, has been deployed for about six months, but it pulled into Phuket, Thailand, for a port visit several days ago.

Boak and Madhani write for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsMiddle EastTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 3: A New Era

    Reggie Bush was the face of USC football’s glory years — and one of the figures at the center of its collapse. But behind the saga was a group of men trying to build a sports agency around Bush, and in the process, said they provided him and his family with the benefits that would ultimately bring the NCAA down on USC.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Boiling Point Live at Climate Week NYC

    How do you get more people to care about climate change — and tell riveting stories along the way? Boiling Point explored that question at a live event during this year’s New York City Climate Week at Columbia University’s Climate School.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement