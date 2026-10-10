The incident involving Anthropic is the latest example of AI models acting in unintended ways and manipulating government and other websites during tests.

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An Anthropic artificial intelligence model submitted a false tip to a Philadelphia police website about an unsolved homicide case, authorities and Anthropic said.

It’s the latest example of AI models acting in unintended ways and manipulating government and other websites during tests. In a report Friday, Anthropic also disclosed a separate incident in which its AI model submitted forms to an undisclosed government website instead of stopping before submission.

The Philadelphia incident occurred July 18 when the AI model Claude Haiku 4.5 was tasked with generating and performing example tasks on randomly selected web pages, Anthropic said.

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Claude filled out a form on police site PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com indicating it might have information regarding an unsolved murder listed on the site.

Philadelphia police said in a statement they were unaware of the incident until Anthropic notified them Wednesday. They found the submission in the website’s tip records and confirmed it was marked spam and never forwarded to police.

There are rising concerns about AI companies’ unchecked AI agents meddling with U.S. government websites, healthcare data and other sensitive areas. Critics have been calling for more regulation.

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In September, another AI company, OpenAI, disclosed six reports of “unexpected or concerning” behavior in artificial intelligence models.

“Unsolved cases involve real victims, grieving families and investigators working to secure answers,” the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement. “Technology companies must take all appropriate steps necessary to prevent their systems from submitting false information to law enforcement.”

Anthropic said in its report that most of the reported behaviors are forms of what it calls “persistence” — “in which Claude, when it cannot complete a task as given, works around a restriction instead of stopping.”

The company said it was modifying its training to “reduce the likelihood of further misbehavior.”

Anthropic said it briefed the White House on cases that involved U.S. government agencies at the federal, state and local levels, and notified each agency involved.

Anderson writes for the Associated Press.