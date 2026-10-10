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Christa Pike, who survived a botched execution, is discharged from hospital, attorneys say

Luke Ihnen, attorney for Christa Pike, speaks during a news conference
Luke Ihnen, attorney for Christa Pike, speaks during a news conference in Nashville on Wednesday.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
Associated Press

NASHVILLE — Christa Pike, who survived Tennessee’s attempt to execute her by lethal injection, has been moved back to prison, according to a statement released by her attorneys.

Pike, 50, was discharged from the hospital and is back at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, the women’s prison where she was housed for 30 years, her attorneys said in a statement.

“She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances. She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery,” her attorneys said in a statement released Saturday.

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Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital as the state attempted to execute her by lethal injection on Sept. 30 for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer. Pike had been in a hospital since the failed execution.

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