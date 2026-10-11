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World & Nation

Villages evacuated as flash flood from Budhi Gandaki River hits northern Nepal

An aerial view of a river running through a canyon
The Budhi Gandaki River in north-central Nepal is pictured Sunday.
(Nepal army / AP)
By Binaj Gurubacharya
0:00 0:00

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  • A landslide dammed the Budhi Gandaki River in north-central Nepal before the barrier broke, sending a flash flood through riverside villages and prompting evacuations.
  • At least five people were reported missing, 49 were rescued, and the flood swept away about three dozen homes and damaged bridges, power lines and a hydropower construction site.
  • The disaster comes as Nepal continues recovering from August’s devastating floods, which killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands missing.

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Residents along the Budhi Gandaki River in north-central Nepal evacuated on Sunday as flash flooding destroyed homes and other structures in the area.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority evacuated villagers and warned others to move to safer areas while remaining on alert until late Sunday.

The agency said at least five people are reported missing. The flash flood also damaged or destroyed four bridges, swept away about three dozen houses and damaged the construction site of a hydropower plant.

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Several power and communication towers were also damaged along the riverside.

Nepal’s army said in a statement that it was continuing to rescue stranded people using helicopters and ground troops. They had rescued 49 people by Sunday afternoon.

The agency said the flash flood was caused by a landslide that initially blocked the Budhi Gangaki River near the village of Chumchure. The dam formed by the landslide breached, triggering the flood.

The Budhi Gandaki River merges into the Trishuli rRver and is a key waterway near the capital, Kathmandu.

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Videos on social media show houses and sheds being swept away by the swollen river flowing between tall mountains. It was not immediately clear how many of the small villages in the mountainous area were affected. Social media posts indicate the government warning prompted an evacuation in Arughat, a riverside town on the highway connecting Kathmandu to other parts of the country.

Nepal is still recovering from a devastating flood in August along the mountainous Nepal-China border that left more than 1,400 people dead and thousands more missing.

The office of Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday announced an end to search and rescue operations for additional victims. Authorities will instead concentrate on recovery, including restoration of roads and bridges cut off by floods, particularly in remote areas where damaged infrastructure has made aid deliveries difficult.

The government estimates the rebuilding effort will cost $4.77 billion. Nearly 33,000 people have been affected and about 7,500 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Gurubacharya writes for the Associated Press.

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