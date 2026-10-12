Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Archbishop of the U.S. military says Catholic soldiers should not serve on firing squad

Military Services Archbishop Timothy Broglio speaks during a press conference
Military Services Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, speaks during a press conference at a plenary assembly in Baltimore on Nov. 11, 2025.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Ap Photo/stephanie Scarbrough)
By Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who oversees the Catholic Church’s pastoral services to Catholics in the U.S. military, is condemning the proposed livestream of the firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan.

Broglio, in a statement Monday, also stipulated that any Catholic soldier assigned to the U.S. Army firing squad should ask to be excused from that duty, which he described as contrary to the teachings of the church. He joins other Catholic leaders in speaking out against the death penalty and the livestream plans.

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people in 2009 at Fort Hood in Texas, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on Dec. 3.

Advertisement

Broglio recalled that he presided over the funeral of Michael Grant Cahill, the only civilian killed in that attack.

The crime committed by Hasan “was heinous, but does exposing the public to his execution serve any purpose?” Broglio asked.

“The US military generally enjoys a good reputation in the world,” Broglio added. “Is there really a value to throwing them in the same boat with terrorists by broadcasting the image of the execution of a man in a wheelchair to the whole world?”

Advertisement

More to Read

World & NationTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    What Kind of Governor Does California Want?

    In our first episode, the L.A. Times columnist George Skelton sizes up the governors he’s known, what made them successful and whether the next one can measure up.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Boiling Point Live at Climate Week NYC

    How do you get more people to care about climate change — and tell riveting stories along the way? Boiling Point explored that question at a live event during this year’s New York City Climate Week at Columbia University’s Climate School.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement