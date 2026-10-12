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Federal agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home as part of a criminal investigation

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., takes questions during a news conference
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., takes questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 13, 2026.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Ap Photo/j. Scott Applewhite)
By Alanna Durkin Richer
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WASHINGTON — Federal agents searched Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home on Monday as part of a criminal investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The search was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations agents, said the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. More details about the investigation and its focus were not immediately clear, though Vice President JD Vance last May signaled that the Trump administration would investigate Omar for immigration fraud allegations, which she has denied.

An email seeking comment was sent Monday to a representative for Omar.

The Justice Department said in a statement Monday that HSI agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the department in the Washington, D.C., area but provided no other details.

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“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” the department said.

A message left with the Department of Homeland Security, of which Homeland Security Investigations is part, was not immediately returned.

Omar, 44, represents Minnesota’s 5th District, including Minneapolis. She was first elected to the House in 2018 and has been known as a member of what’s called The Squad of female lawmakers known for their progressive views and pointed opposition to the Republican president.

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Republicans have raised questions about Omar’s past since before she was even elected, including asserting that she had married her brother and committed immigration fraud. Omar has broadly denied the allegations as “disgusting lies.”

“It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody’s entitled to equal justice under the laws,” Vance told reporters in May. “So we’re going to investigate it. We’re going to take a look at it. If we think there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime.”

Richer writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Eric Tucker in Washington, Kathy McCormack in Concord, N.H., Mike Catalini in Morrisville, Pa., contributed to this report.

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