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World & Nation

Mailers promoting a socialist candidate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race have links to MAGA super PAC vendor

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, shakes the hand of President Trump
Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, right, shakes the hand of President Trump after speaking during an event at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Ap Photo/mark Schiefelbein)
By Julie Carr Smyth
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  • Mailers urging Ohio voters to back socialist independent Greg Levy over Democrat Sherrod Brown are funded by a newly formed PAC whose vendor has ties to Trump’s MAGA political network.
  • Levy says the flyers falsely impersonate his campaign and mislead voters; he is weighing legal action as Republican groups ramp up spending ahead of the midterms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Campaign mailers urging Ohio voters to support a socialist U.S. Senate candidate over Democratic nominee Sherrod Brown are being underwritten by a newly incorporated PAC with ties to President Trump’s MAGA Inc., public filings show.

The mailers are sponsored by Enough Promises Ohio PAC and began arriving in voters’ mailboxes in recent days. They promote independent candidate Greg Levy over Brown with messages such as “Join the Revolution” and “Send a Worker to the Senate.” Levy describes himself as “Socialist running for the U.S. Senate to represent Ohio in 2026” on his X account.

Levy condemned the fliers for falsely impersonating his campaign and engaging in “dirty tricks” designed to mislead voters. He said he is considering legal action.

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“This is a highly undemocratic practice and does a disservice to voters in Ohio and throughout the country,” he wrote on X.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Enough Promises Ohio was founded on Sept. 29. It has not yet had to disclose its contributors, but additional federal filings lay out a trail of associations linked to Republicans.

Enough Promises paid the firm Seven Farms more than $397,000 on two dates last week for printing, postage and mail services either supporting Levy or opposing Brown. Seven Farms, also a new entity, lists as its address the same South Carolina business suite as the one used by Whistlestop Strategies LLC.

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Whistlestop is a direct mail outfit operated by Big Dog Strategies LLC, the strategy firm that advises Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC and that managed Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno’s successful campaign against Brown in 2024.

Messages seeking comment were left with Enough Promises Ohio and Big Dog.

MAGA Inc. and affiliated groups began pouring huge sums of cash into midterm races in September, after party officials had been urging Trump to begin spending some of the fortune he had amassed to help embattled Republicans before it was too late.

Smyth writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

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World & NationPoliticsTrump AdministrationMidterm Election 2026

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