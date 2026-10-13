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World & Nation

Federal judge orders Trump administration to halt work on historic D.C. golf course until Oct. 26

The trunks of large trees are wrapped in caution tape at the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington
The trunks of large trees are wrapped in caution tape at the East Potomac Golf Links, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Washington.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Ap Photo/mark Schiefelbein)
By Gary Fields
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WASHINGTON — U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes on Tuesday ordered a halt to tree-cutting at the East Potomac Golf Course until Oct. 26, putting a further pause on work at the historic D.C. course that has been part of President Donald Trump’s plans to remake the city.

Reyes issued the order one day after a tense three-hour hearing in which she harshly criticized the government for having deceived her with its actions over the holiday weekend.

At that hearing, Reyes ordered a 24-hour pause that could be extended to 14 days if necessary. It was limited to one day while the government tries to find a key Trump administration official to discuss why a massive tree-cutting at the park needed to occur over the holiday weekend, with little notification to plaintiffs in a lawsuit trying to halt renovation plans or the judge.

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The judge also ordered during that period the government “must provide the court and plaintiffs three business days’ written advance notice prior to making any irreparable modification to any permanent form or feature of the East Potomac Golf Course.”

Fields writes for the Associated Press.

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