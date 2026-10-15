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World & Nation

5 believed dead in Oregon school shooting, officials say

A sheriff's deputy walks outside Silver Rail Elementary School.
A sheriff’s deputy walks outside Silver Rail Elementary School, where a shooting took place, on Thursday in Bend, Ore.
(Joe Kline / Associated Press)
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Eric Tucker and Gene Johnson
Associated Press
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  • Five people were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore.; authorities said children were among the victims.
  • Police said the attacker was shot and killed inside the school; it was unclear whether the assailant was included among the five dead.

BEND, Ore. — Authorities believe at least five people are dead following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Ore., according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case.

The officials spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. Both said the death toll was preliminary and could change.

The suspected shooter was 15 or 16 years old, one of the sources said.

Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller earlier confirmed that the shooter is dead. It wasn’t clear whether the assailant was included among the five.

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She also said multiple victims were children.

“We don’t have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims,” Miller said during a news briefing.

Authorities received a call about a shot fired into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary School at 12:59 p.m. and arrived on the scene within minutes. Further 911 calls came from inside the school, she said.

The attacker was shot and went down inside the school soon after police arrived, she said.

It was not immediately clear whether the gunshot was by police, a bystander or self-inflicted.

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Silver Rail Elementary was under lockdown, the Bend-La Pine school district wrote on Facebook.

“We’re in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school. ... This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It’s devastating,” Miller said, pausing to control her emotions.

The school in Bend, which is more than 100 miles southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Durkin Richer, Tucker and Johnson write for the Associated Press.

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