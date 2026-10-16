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World & Nation

Trump casts doubt on press secretary Zacharia’s future

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia arrives with President Trump in Kalispell, Mont.
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia arrives with President Trump at Glacier Park International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Kalispell, Mont.
(Alex Brandon / Ap Photo/alex Brandon)
By Will Weissert and Seung Min Kim
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WASHINGTON — President Trump signaled Friday that his embattled new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, may be on her way out — a mere week after he picked her for the post.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn as he left for a rally in Georgia, Trump said he’d spoken to Zacharia and that he felt she didn’t deserve what he called negative media coverage.

Recounting what was said in that conversation, the president added, “I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy,’” Trump said.

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“We’re talking about -- I want her to have a good life. I don’t want her to have a life like she’s led the last three days,” Trump said.

He added, ”I said, Katie, do you need this? i don’t think you need this.’”

The president said he’d make a final determination later perhaps after his campaign travel, adding, “When I get back we’re gonna talk”

He also said, “I told Katie, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly,” Trump said, noting that Zacharia has been “brutalized by the media.”

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Weissert and Kim write for the Associated Press.

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