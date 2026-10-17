3 men sentenced to more than 158 years each for killing Australian, U.S. surfers in Mexico

Debra and Martin Robinson, parents of Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, leave the courthouse after the trial of the men accused of murdering the brothers and an American friend in Ensenada, Mexico, on Oct. 9.

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A judge has sentenced three Mexican men to more than 158 years in prison each for the 2024 murders of two Australian brothers and their American friend, a case that tarnished Mexico’s image by exposing the risks foreigners face when visiting the tourism-dependent country.

The sentencing on Friday, which came a week after the men were found guilty, marked the end of a lengthy legal process over the killings of Australians Callum and Jake Robinson, and American Carter Redd Rhoad. Their bodies were found in May 2024, and at least four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

A judge in Ensenada, in Baja California state, ruled that Jesús Gerardo García, known as “el Kekas,” Irineo Francisco “N” and Ángel Jesús “N” would each serve 158 years and nine months in prison for murder, robbery with violence and vehicle theft with violence.

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Antonio Otañez, president of the Baja California surfers’ association, welcomed the outcome, saying, “justice has been served.” But he acknowledged that the killings had caused a “major drop” in tourist visits, particularly by surfers, to the region known for its beautiful beaches.

Here is a look at the key facts and events in the case:

The Robinson brothers and Rhoad decided to travel to Mexico in late April 2024 to pursue one of their passions, surfing, at a beach in Punta San José, about 50 miles from Ensenada.

Unaware of the risks they faced, the three friends decided to camp on the beach on the night of April 27, 2024.

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Their attackers confronted them there, shot them dead in the early morning hours and then dumped their bodies into a well more than 50 feet deep. The bodies were found on May 3 after several days of searching.

The Baja California prosecutor’s office announced on May 5, 2024, that it had arrested García, identifying him as the suspected gunman in the killings of the three foreigners.

State authorities said García had a criminal history in Ensenada involving alleged drug dealing, unlawful entry into a home, domestic violence and vehicle theft.

García’s former partner, Ary Gisell Silva Raya, and two of his alleged accomplices, Irineo Francisco “N” and Ángel Jesús “N,” were also arrested in the case.

Silva Raya, whom authorities found in possession of a cellphone belonging to one of the victims, agreed to an abbreviated trial and in November was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery with violence and vehicle theft with violence.

State prosecutor María Elena Andrade alleged that the attackers wanted to steal the tires from the foreigners’ pickup truck and that the victims resisted.

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“The attackers pull out a gun they were carrying and kill the person who initially resisted the robbery, then turn on the other two,” she added.

Sánchez and Cruz write for the Associated Press. Sánchez reported from Mexico City .