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Catholic priest killed by falling cross during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

Associated Press

A Roman Catholic priest celebrating an evening Mass in southwestern Ecuador has died after a crucifix fell on him during the livestreamed service.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil, a coastal city about 165 miles southwest of the capital, Quito, identified the priest as Patricio Sánchez of Perpetuo Socorro Church.

Video of the service on Saturday night shows a heavy crucifix detaching from the wall above the altar and striking Sánchez on the head as he celebrated Mass. He did not appear to see it falling.

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Worshipers cried for help as the social media broadcast continued.

Local authorities have not commented on the incident.

Sánchez belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic religious order founded in 1732 with a presence in 80 countries.

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