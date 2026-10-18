Hurricane Trudy brings heavy rain and strong winds to Mexico’s Pacific coast

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Hurricane Trudy lashed parts of Mexico’s Pacific coast with heavy rain and strong winds Sunday but was forecast to move away, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Category 2 hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and moving northwest at 8 mph.

Trudy’s center was expected to remain near the Mexican coast through Sunday evening before moving south of the Baja California Peninsula on Monday and Tuesday. A tropical storm warning remained in effect for Las Islas Marias and for the region between Playa Perula and San Blas.

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The Mexican navy urged mariners and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution because of high waves, heavy rain and the risk of rising rivers, flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Colima authorities said the risks remained low, but warned that heavy rainfall could cause damage because the ground was saturated by successive storms along the Pacific coast.

Trudy was expected to bring 4-8 inches of rain through the weekend, with isolated totals of around 12 inches along and near the coast in Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states. The hurricane center warned of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

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Typhoon Champi

Also in the Pacific, Typhoon Champi was moving away from Guam on Sunday after passing close to the island’s southern tip, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Late Sunday afternoon it was 190 miles west of Guam, moving west at 14 mph, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Champi was forecast to decrease in intensity on Sunday then potentially increase to a Category 5 typhoon by Monday evening, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

All tropical cyclone watches and warnings for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan had been canceled.

The governors of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands requested emergency disaster declarations Friday.

On Saturday, President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Guam authorizing FEMA to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance was available for the territory of Guam to supplement local response efforts following Typhoon Champi.

Airports, harbors and some health facilities in the territories were closed. Relief supplies were unlikely to reach the islands for three to five days, according to Saturday updates from FEMA.

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The territories are still recovering from super typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi, which struck in April and July, respectively.

