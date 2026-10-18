Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

U.S. winter is likely to be wetter and warmer, forecasters say

A person walks near the snow-covered sand at Lake Michigan in Chicago.
A person walks near the snow-covered sand at Lake Michigan in Chicago, on Jan. 28. Weather experts expect that Chicago and other major northern cities will receive less snow than usual this winter.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press )
By Seth BorensteinAP Science Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

WASHINGTON — Winter in the United States looks like it will generally be wetter and warmer, but not necessarily snowier, according to the federal government’s seasonal outlook and other meteorologists’ forecasts. You can thank or blame El Niño.

El Niño is likely to shift weather patterns to bring more moisture, but with it higher temperatures. That should help erase persistent Western drought, but it won’t likely make Northern snow-lovers happy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

El Niño, the natural but temporary warming in parts of the Pacific, generally warms the globe. Although it disrupts weather conditions around the world in dramatically different ways, its effects tend to follow predictable regional patterns, especially when El Niño is strong like it is right now. That gives forecasters greater confidence in what lies ahead.

Advertisement
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 30, 2026: Long Beach city workers prepare a sand brim to prevent flooding due to high tide and strong surf at the Penisula on Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Long Beach, CA. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

California

El Niño could bring highest sea levels ever recorded to the California coast

A strengthening El Niño could bring the highest sea levels ever recorded to the California coast this year, raising the risk of widespread and damaging flooding.

All this is on top of a U.S. winter that has warmed about 4 degrees in the past 50 years, predominantly from human-caused climate change, according to NOAA.

While the weather service doesn’t make seasonal snowfall predictions, their meteorologists said much of the northern parts of the country — including the Northeast, Great Lakes, Upper Midwest and Northern Rockies — should expect below-normal snow. The Southern Rockies, parts of the Southeast and Southwest may get more snow than they usually do.

Salt Lake City is the only big metro area where AccuWeather expects above-normal winter snow amounts. Chicago, Boston, New York and Philadelphia are forecast to get about half or less of their normal winter snow, the firm said.

Advertisement

Part or all of 41 of the Lower 48 states are forecast to be warmer than normal.

No states — or even parts of states — are forecast to be cooler than average. Florida, Louisiana, southern Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi are forecast to be near normal. There’s equal chance of warm, cold or normal in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Southern California, Nevada, Wyoming, western Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

Borenstein writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    What Kind of Governor Does California Want?

    In our first episode, the L.A. Times columnist George Skelton sizes up the governors he’s known, what made them successful and whether the next one can measure up.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

  • Call Sign Condor key art

    Love and War in Ukraine

    Why would someone decide to risk their life for a country that is not their own? What might they be searching for? Call Sign Condor is a podcast about the thousands of Latin American soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine — for Ukraine.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement