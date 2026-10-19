Rare photos of Myanmar’s ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi show her receiving books sent by King Charles

In this photo released by Myanmar President Spokesperson Office on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks with officials from Home Affairs Ministry as she receives two books and a sealed letter sent by Britain’s King Charles III, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

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Myanmar’s military-backed government said Monday that it had delivered two books sent by King Charles III to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, along with a sealed envelope and diplomatic correspondence.

President Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in February 2021 as an army chief, has been seeking to end Myanmar’s international isolation, imposed after Suu Kyi was ousted and imprisoned. Min Aung Hlaing has faced sanctions but is now trying to project a return to normalcy after holding an election in 2025 and increasing Myanmar’s engagement with its regional neighbors.

The Presidential Press and Information Bureau said in a statement released on its Telegram channel that two officials from the Home Affairs ministry delivered the materials to Suu Kyi in the capital, Naypyitaw, that morning.

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The books were identified as The Land Gardeners: Soil to Table, by British authors Bridget Elworthy and Henrietta Courtauld, which explores the relationship between healthy soil and food, and Soil: The World at Our Feet, the catalog from an environmental exhibition in London.

Charles, who has long championed environmental protection and sustainable agriculture, met Suu Kyi in London in 2017, when he was Prince of Wales and she was Myanmar’s state counselor. Suu Kyi, who has served several sentences in prison and under house arrest, has spoken about the influence of literature on her life during her previous periods of detention, and is known to enjoy fiction and detective books.

Accompanying Monday’s statement were two photos of the 81-year-old leader dressed in a traditional pale green blouse and skirt and seated across a small table from two men in white shirts inside a wood-paneled room.

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The statement did not provide details about the correspondence nor explain how the books were sent.

The meeting lasted about 10 minutes, according to the statement, which did not disclose the location nor provide details about what was discussed.

The announcement provides another rare update about Suu Kyi’s circumstances while she remains in detention. She is currently serving her sentence under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Naypyitaw on charges that her supporters and rights groups have said are politically motivated.

She has not been seen publicly since then and her whereabouts and condition have been largely kept from public view.

In August, a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited Suu Kyi, her first known contact with an outside international independent humanitarian organization since her detention in February 2021.

International community, including Myanmar’s fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has called for Suu Kyi’s release and access to or engagement with Suu Kyi as part of efforts to resolve the country’s political crisis but the government has rejected the calls.