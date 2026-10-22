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A 7.0 earthquake hits China’s Tibet, killing 16 and injuring 32

Associated Press
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BEIJING — A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China’s Tibet region Thursday evening, killing at least 16 people, injuring 32 and collapsing hundreds of homes in the northern regional city of Nagqu, official media said.

Search and rescue efforts continued following the collapse of at least 339 homes, the Nagqu media office said, citing city government officials. Among the injured, 11 people were in serious condition and the other 21 sustained minor injuries, the media office said.

Rescue teams from police and fire departments were building tents to house people displaced by the quake.

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It was the biggest earthquake in the region in the last five years, China’s national broadcaster CCTV said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time, with its epicenter 119 miles east-northeast of Nagqu, in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area of northern Tibet. It put the earthquake’s depth at 11 miles.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency cited the China Earthquake Networks Center as putting the depth at 6.2 miles.

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Nagqu is more than 186 miles north of Tibet’s capital, Lhasa.

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