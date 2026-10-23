The Kremlin says a first tanker of Russian diesel sets sail for the U.S. despite Ukraine’s protests

Russian servicemen sit in a bus after returning from captivity during a POW exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Belarus, Friday.

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A first tanker carrying Russian diesel to the United States under a new import agreement has set sail, the Kremlin said Friday, two weeks after President Trump said he struck a deal with President Vladimir Putin despite Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The first oil tanker has sailed off to customers, and regular supplies will continue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said without elaborating.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week that the first shipment would amount to 40,000 tons of diesel, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

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Marine intelligence firm Kpler said the vessel was signaling it was headed to New York to arrive Nov. 7 and would be the first Russian diesel delivery to the United States since July 2023.

The abrupt reversal of U.S. sanctions policy on Russia over its invasion of its neighbor was seen as an attempt by Trump to address high fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections.

The diesel shipment of 40,000 tons amounts to around 300,000 barrels, or about 7% of the roughly 4 million barrels of diesel the U.S. economy consumes in a single day.

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The import agreement, which Trump says foresees millions more tons of Russian diesel reaching the U.S. in coming months, is unlikely to make a dent in painfully high prices at the pump or elsewhere, energy policy experts say.

Russia’s diesel production has come under strain from repeated Ukrainian long-range drone strikes on its oil refineries. The attacks caused fuel shortages, which now have eased. Trump last month asked Kyiv to stop the attacks.

The U.S. diesel decision caused alarm and dismay in Ukraine, which has pleaded with foreign countries to tighten sanctions on Moscow and deny it revenue for its invasion launched in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Trump’s decision “a weak decision by strong partners.”

The diesel agreement was a sudden policy reversal, coming just weeks after Trump signed into law a sweeping sanctions package that directed him to impose up to 100% tariffs on the top five importers of Russian oil or natural gas. He later put the measures on hold.

The development is the latest twist in the at times volatile relationship between Trump and Zelensky, which in recent weeks has reached a new low.

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Starlink still isn’t back to normal despite U.S. promises, Zelensky says

Zelensky said he spoke Friday with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after they consulted with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. They also spoke with the Ukrainian leader earlier this week in Norway.

Kyiv is keen to add momentum to peace efforts in a planned three-way meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States that may take place next month at a venue to be decided, Zelensky said in comments via video link to the Hudson Institute research organization in Washington.

“We need diplomacy to move forward,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s pressing issues are protecting its power grid from Russian attacks ahead of winter, getting more U.S.-made Patriot air defense interceptors to counter Russia’s ballistic missiles, and finding more financial support from foreign countries, Zelensky said.

Ukraine is still experiencing Starlink and Starshield speed limits that are choking its drone operations, Zelensky said. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this week that the service would be fully restored within 72 hours, according to the Ukrainian leader.

Moscow airports close, and other developments

Meanwhile, Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said Friday afternoon that all four Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky — stopped flights arriving and departing for security reasons. The disruption continued through the afternoon.

At Sheremetyevo airport, passengers were told to take shelter, Russian news agency Interfax reported. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defenses downed 21 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital.

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Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war for the first time since August.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said each side released 270 prisoners. Ukraine said 270 of its soldiers and civilians were freed, most of them held in captivity since 2022.