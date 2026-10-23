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Many feared trapped as a tall building collapses in Kenya

Security forces and civil defense work after a multi-story building collapsed in Nairobi
Security forces and civil defense work after a multi-story building collapsed in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday.
(Brian Inganga / Ap Photo/brian Inganga)
Associated Press
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NAIROBI, Kenya — A tall building collapsed on Friday in a busy commercial area of Kenya’s capital, with many people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The building was under construction when it collapsed along a busy commercial street in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area, which is often crowded with thousands of traders and residents.

Nairobi police chief Issa Mohamud said the building had more than 10 floors under construction. Rescue operations were complicated, with police firing tear gas at people who had begun looting neighboring shops, as officers sought to clear the area and provide access to emergency response teams.

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The Kenya Red Cross said its teams were on their way and urged people at the site to give responders space to work safely.

Building collapses are a recurring problem in Nairobi. County officials responsible for issuing building permits have been accused of failing to conduct adequate inspections to ensure developers comply with safety guidelines and construction standards.

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