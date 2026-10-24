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Japan’s unpopular revision of Imperial law that reinforces male-only succession takes effect

Japan's royal family
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, fourth left, Empress Masako, fifth left, and other royal family members greet well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo during New Year’s celebrations on Jan. 2.
(Eugene Hoshiko / AP)
By Mari Yamaguchi
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TOKYO — Japan’s unpopular revisions to the Imperial House Law that reinforce the male-only succession rules took effect Saturday. The new rules are expected to bring historic changes to Japan’s 1,500-year-old monarchy.

The changes include allowing the adoption of distant male relatives raised as commoners to become royals and father future heirs, and letting princesses keep their royal status after marrying commoners.

But the revised law bars Emperor Naruhito’s hugely popular daughter Princess Aiko, 24, from becoming his successor, and her future possible children from even becoming royals.

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Critics say the revisions discriminate against people based on their family background or gender and put pressure on younger members of the royal family to produce male offspring.

The Imperial Household Agency has said officials are studying how to implement the measures.

The male-only succession rule means the line must move to the emperor’s younger brother Akishino, then to his 20-year-old nephew Prince Hisahito. Next in line after him is the emperor’s 90-year-old uncle.

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The revised law allows adoption of unmarried male descendants, aged 15 or older, of distant imperial relatives — but only of paternal lineage — into a branch of the royal family.

The plan is to find candidates from families that renounced their royal status in 1947, which at the time was to ease the postwar financial burden on the monarchy. Four of the 11 such families remain, but they are at least 36 generations removed from Naruhito after splitting from a common male-line ancestor 600 years ago, officials said.

Yamaguchi writes for the Associated Press.

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