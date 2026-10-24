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New York’s archdiocese and survivors of clergy abuse agree to $800-million legal settlement

A man in religious dress speaks behind a lectern with two microphones.
Archbishop Ronald Hicks, speaking to the press in New York in December 2025, on Saturday announced a settlement between the Archdiocese of New York with parishioners who said they were abused by clergy.
(Ryan Murphy / Associated Press)
By John Hanna
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The Archdiocese of New York and attorneys for about 1,300 parishioners who said they were sexually abused by clergy have agreed to an $800-million settlement of their legal claims, the second-largest involving a Catholic archdiocese in the U.S.

Archbishop Ronald Hicks sent an email Saturday to clergy confirming the settlement after attorneys for the survivors of alleged abuse announced it. Hicks said the agreement will not be final until the parties sign it, an action scheduled for the week of Nov. 6.

The only larger settlement over sexual abuse claims in the U.S. was by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which agreed in 2024 to pay $880 million to 1,000 abuse victims, in addition to $740 million in claims it had paid previously.

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In June, the Archdiocese of San Francisco agreed to a $395-million settlement over about 500 lawsuits filed over clergy abuse, and in December 2025, a federal judge approved a settlement in which the Archdiocese of New Orleans agreed to pay at least $230 million to abuse victims.

FILE - Attorney Jeff Anderson holds up a photo of former priest Stephen Kiesle at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2010. The family of the late Jim Bartko, who said he was molested as a child by Kiesle, has filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic church under a new California law that allows family members of sex abuse victims to bring lawsuits after their deaths. The family of Bartko filed the suit in January 2022 in Alameda County Superior Court against the Diocese of Oakland. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

California

San Francisco Archdiocese to pay $395 million to sexual abuse victims

The San Francisco Archdiocese has agreed to pay $395 million to settle lawsuits tied to the church sex abuse scandal

The agreement with the New York archdiocese would end more than seven years of lawsuits. The parties agreed to a framework for an agreement in May that required everyone who filed a claim to sign off.

“The unanimous agreement of survivors who filed claims against the Archdiocese of New York marks a powerful moment in the pursuit of justice,” Jeff Anderson, an attorney representing people who filed more than 1,000 of claims against the Catholic Church in New York state, said in a statement.

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“Through their courage, sacrifice, and determination, survivors have helped bring about a reckoning and a meaningful step toward accountability,” Anderson added.

The Archiocese of New York covers the city’s boroughs of the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island as well as seven counties to the north of New York City and is home to about 300 churches, more than 150 parochial schools and 2.5 million Catholics.

In his email to clergy, Hicks said that if church members ask about the settlement, “please let them know that much progress has been made.”

“We are on the verge of being able to, please God, bring some measure of healing and reconciliation to all victim-survivors,” he wrote. “This agreement will also allow the archdiocese to turn its full attention once again to its mission of preaching the Gospel, healing the sick, caring for the poor and needy, welcoming the stranger, and educating our children.”

A New York law enacted in 2019 allows survivors of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits against their abusers and institutions that shielded them until they turn 55. People who had already turned 55 when the law was enacted also were given until August 2021 to file lawsuits, no matter when the alleged abuse occurred.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for the survivors,” said Trusha Goffe, an attorney in Anderson’s firm. “The survivors remained resolute through years of litigation to reach this monumental settlement.”

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Hanna writes for the Associated Press.

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