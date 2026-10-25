Venezuela’s opposition leader Machado returns after months in exile, as doubts over democracy deepen

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado rally in Caracas on Thursday to demand that a date be set for presidential elections. Machado announced Sunday she had returned from exile.

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Opposition leader and Nobel peace laureate María Corina Machado reappeared in Venezuela on Sunday for the first time since December, about a month before the U.S. military deposed the country’s then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Machado announced her arrival on social media, writing, “I am here. With you.”

Meanwhile, Machado’s fellow opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia wrote on X confirming that Machado had arrived and that he would be next to her “very soon.”

“Today is a very important day for Venezuelans. Our sovereign voice returns with her to lead and guide this process!” wrote González, who ran as the opposition candidate in the last presidential election after Maduro barred Machado. “You know it, this is until the end.”

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Machado’s homecoming after more than 10 months in exile arrives as doubts deepen over Venezuela’s democratic future and the U.S. role in it.

Since Maduro’s ouster, Venezuela has been run by acting President Delcy Rodríguez, a longtime Maduro ally who received the Trump administration’s blessing to succeed him.

Rodríguez has exceeded the time she was authorized to serve as acting president after the U.S. invasion and capture of Maduro in January, and no election is scheduled.

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Machado went into hiding in Venezuela for 11 months after being briefly detained following a protest in January 2025. After leaving the country in a clandestine escape, she reappeared that December in Norway, where she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her challenge to Maduro’s authoritarian government.

Machado and her allies have been demanding a date for a presidential election in Venezuela, but U.S. officials have emphasized economic stabilization first, as the Trump administration has broken from the longtime U.S. priority on encouraging democracy abroad.

