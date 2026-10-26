15-year-old arrested in Florida A&M shooting that wounded 11 after homecoming game

The roundabout at FAMU Way on the Florida A&M University campus in Tallahassee.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 15-year-old will be charged as an adult in a weekend shooting that wounded 11 people at Florida A&M University after the school’s homecoming football game, authorities said Monday.

A fight broke out before the shooting Saturday night, and it appears that none of the victims were intended targets, according to Tallahassee police. The youngest victim is 11 years old.

Authorities arrested Anthony Rivers III on Sunday and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, police said in a statement. Court records did not indicate whether Rivers has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Advertisement

The teen appeared in court Monday for a brief hearing, where a judge ordered that he remain in jail. Prosecutors will move his case to adult court, State Atty. Jack Campbell said.

A surveillance camera captured some of the shooting, Campbell said, but investigators are searching for more video and want to talk with witnesses to piece together what happened.

The shooting erupted near a street corner just outside Bragg Memorial Stadium after Florida A&M lost to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Eleven people were hit by gunfire and another person — a grandmother of one of the shooting victims — was injured while running away. Six of those hurt were minors, police said.

Advertisement

Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the area was so crowded at the time that ambulances were unable to get through. Officers carried the wounded through the crowds to emergency vehicles so that the victims could be taken to hospitals, he said.

The shooting stemmed from an isolated dispute between a few people, Revell said. Investigators are looking for others who might have been involved and more arrests are possible.

At least three victims suffered serious injuries, authorities said. One was in critical condition as of Sunday, police said, but no other updates have been released.

Video on social media showed people fleeing in terror. The area was packed with people leaving the game and homecoming celebration.

