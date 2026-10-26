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Vatican confirms Pope Leo’s Latin America trip after post-surgery checkup

Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
(Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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VATICAN CITY  — Pope Leo XIV will proceed with his planned Nov. 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, after doctors determined there are no medical reasons preventing him from traveling three weeks after lung cancer surgery, the Vatican confirmed Monday.

The Vatican press office said the pope’s recovery continues to progress in line with favorable assessments from his medical team. It also confirmed the pope is keeping the already ambitious trip program with no announced changes.

Surgeons on Oct. 13 removed a lobe where the nodule later diagnosed as malignant was located, in the first major health event of Leo’s 17-month pontificate. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

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Since returning to the Vatican, Leo has gradually resumed his activities while adjusting his schedule to prioritize recovery and periods of rest, the statement said.

The pope’s physician, Luigi Carbone, said there’s no medical reason preventing Leo’s trip to South America, which involves a dozen flights and two helicopter rides to high altitudes.

Leo expressed gratitude for the prayers and support he has received during his recovery and said he was eager to return to a region where he spent important periods of his life.

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“I am looking forward to returning to the continent where I’ve experienced so many moments of my life,” Leo said Monday. “May this journey be an occasion for us to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy.”

The Vatican said the visit will provide an opportunity for the pope to strengthen ties with local churches, encourage the faithful and promote a message of faith, hope and peace in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

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