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World & Nation

Bomb blast near Colombia’s border with Venezuela injures at least 4 police officers

Police inspect the site where a bomb exploded near the border with Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia
Police inspect the site where a bomb exploded Tuesday in Cucuta near Colombia’s border with Venezuela.
(Mario Caicedo / Ap Photo/mario Caicedo)
By Manuel Rueda
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  • A bomb exploded outside Colombia’s tax agency near the Venezuela border, injuring at least four police officers and damaging a truck and several motorcycles.
  • Authorities are investigating as violence escalates in Cucuta, where a former deputy mayor was killed Monday and a September attack on a police station killed a civilian.
  • The blast comes amid President Abelardo de la Espriella’s tougher security strategy, which includes ending rebel talks and renewing operations against gangs and armed groups.

BOGOTA, Colombia — A bomb exploded Tuesday near a bridge that crosses Colombia’s border with Venezuela, injuring at least four police officers in the city of Cucuta, officials said.

Norte de Santander provincial Gov. William Villamizar said on social media that police were investigating who was responsible for the attack.

The explosion was set off in front of the local branch of Colombia’s tax collection agency near the Francisco de Paula de Santander International bridge. Footage of the aftermath showed a truck and several motorcycles that were damaged by the blast.

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The attack comes as Colombia’s conservative government changes the nation’s security strategy and takes a more confrontational approach toward gangs and rebel groups.

After being sworn into office in August, President Abelardo de la Espriella canceled peace talks with the nation’s remaining rebel groups, alleging that negotiations had yielded few results over the last four years, with armed groups using ceasefires with the government to strengthen their grip over rural areas.

De la Espriella, who goes by the nickname of “the Tiger,” also has reestablished joint task forces aimed at protecting oil pipelines and promised to tackle the cocaine trade by spraying coca fields with herbicides, a practice that was suspended in 2015 over health concerns.

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Early on Tuesday morning, De la Espriella supervised an operation against gangs in Medellin, in which the government said it captured 135 suspects accused of trafficking people and drugs. In a video shared by De la Espriella’s office Tuesday, the president scolds some of the suspects captured by police.

“The party is over,” he tells a suspect. “You will see how hard the Tiger bites.”

Critics have accused De la Espriella of using law enforcement operations for propaganda purposes and have expressed doubts about the capacity of Colombia’s armed forces to disarm rebel groups through the use of force without eventually returning to negotiations.

In Cucuta, next to the border with Venezuela, authorities are investigating the murder of a former deputy mayor, who was assassinated Monday night on his way home. In September, an attack on another police station in the border city killed a civilian and injured 11.

According to ACLED, a think tank that monitors conflicts around the world, armed groups waged 34 attacks with bombs or explosives in Colombia in a four-week period that ended on Oct. 16 — a 9% increase from last year’s four-week average.

Rueda writes for the Associated Press.

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