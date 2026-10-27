Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro misses passport handover deadline, compliance is unclear

Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives at his election night event after the presidential runoff in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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A deadline for defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports expired at noon Tuesday, but it remained unclear whether he had complied.

Bolsonaro, 45, was served with the order Monday, a day after his stunning loss to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro said he received it outside the home where his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is under house arrest serving out a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup following his 2022 election loss to Lula.

The sealed Supreme Court order, viewed by the Associated Press, was issued Sunday. Bolsonaro has refused to concede defeat and has made unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

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Bolsonaro’s whereabouts Tuesday were unclear, and a spokesperson did not respond to an AP request for comment. It is also unclear whether Bolsonaro’s passports had been turned over.

Bolsonaro initially asked for the election results to be annulled after an evening of chaos at some polling places that prompted authorities to extend voting by two hours. On Monday, he urged the electoral court to investigate alleged election fraud and nullify Lula’s and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin’s candidacies, which it has never done before.

To overturn the result, Bolsonaro would have to present evidence of fraud affecting Lula’s 4.4 million-vote margin and convince the eight-member electoral court before the results are certified on Dec. 18.

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Lula, who turned 81 on Tuesday, received more than 64 million votes, compared with fewer than 60 million for Bolsonaro, a margin of nearly 4%.

Bolsonaro said in a video posted Monday on his social media channels that he had no plans to leave Brazil and instead was attempting to organize opposition among his congressional colleagues to the election results. His eight-year term as a senator expires Jan. 31, 2027, which will also cause him to lose special jurisdiction at the country’s Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro is under investigation by Brazil’s Supreme Court for alleged corruption, money laundering and tax evasion in two cases. In one, he’s accused of using a sports betting company to launder fraudulent deductions from government pensions to senior citizens. In the other, he is accused of accepting millions of dollars from a disgraced banker.

He has denied any wrongdoing in both cases.

Prosecutors suspect the funds from the banker were used to pay his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro’s expenses and to promote Flávio Bolsonaro’s political agenda with the Trump administration, documents show.

Brazilians had earlier taken to social media to ask where Bolsonaro was. Reporters gathered outside his home in the capital, Brasilia, but he did not appear.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Security of Argentina denied reports the Brazilian senator had entered the country. Brazilian media outlets reported that many Bolsonaro allies had been unable to reach him.

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Paulo Figueiredo, a close ally of Bolsonaro’s who lives in the United States, was asked about the senator’s whereabouts and did not answer directly.

“At this moment — following months of intense work that were unfairly thwarted — I have no desire to speak with the press. I kindly ask that you do not persist. Should I have a statement to make on any matter, I will reach out,” Figueiredo said.

Savarese writes for the Associated Press.