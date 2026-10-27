Cornell faces questions over dorm assignment for student disciplined in sexual assault case

The Chi Phi fraternity house is seen at Cornell University, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Ithaca, N.Y.

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One of the seven Cornell University students disciplined in connection with an alleged 2024 gang rape at a fraternity house returned to campus this fall after a three-semester suspension and was placed in a co-ed dorm with a roommate who had no idea about his past, according to a professor familiar with the housing arrangement.

University housing officials then left the accused student in that shared room for two weeks after the woman who made the allegation filed a lawsuit in September publicly accusing him of rape, psychology professor Corinna Loeckenhoff said at a Faculty Senate meeting. Meanwhile, Cornell students shared the accused student’s name and dorm location on social media.

“This was a clear security risk,” Loeckenhoff told Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff at the Oct. 14 meeting, according to a recording obtained by the Associated Press.

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“Cornell’s own records show that, at the very least, he admitted to taking drugs and having sex with an intoxicated person,” Loeckenhoff said. “Why was Housing Services not aware of this? They had no clue until the shocked roommate contacted them and asked them for a room change,” she said.

Kotlikoff faces a possible no-confidence vote from faculty this week. Debate on the issue resumes Wednesday. In response to questions from the AP, Cornell said it would examine how the dorm room situation was handled.

“The university will review whether concerns were raised with housing or other offices and, if so, whether appropriate accommodations were provided,” the university said.

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Cornell explains decision to allow student’s return

The woman, identified in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued Cornell and seven men last month, saying she was given ketamine and raped at a fraternity house in 2024.

All those men have denied her allegations, saying either the sex was consensual or they weren’t involved. The local district attorney initially decided the woman had consented to the encounter, and that no crime had been committed, but the investigation has since been reopened and handed to New York’s attorney general.

Cornell disciplined several members of the Chi Phi fraternity following a monthslong Title IX investigation. Two were expelled, two received suspensions and probation, and two were required to write “reflection” papers and complete bystander training. A seventh man had already graduated and was barred from campus, according to records obtained by The New York Times.

One of the expelled students later enrolled at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. The university said it was unaware of the allegations when it admitted him and acted immediately after learning of them. It declined to say what action it took or whether he remains enrolled, citing federal student privacy laws.

The student who returned to Cornell this fall had been suspended for three semesters.

Andrew Miltenberg, an attorney representing the student, said his client maintains the encounter was consensual. He cautioned against treating all seven accused students as equally responsible.

“These are seven different people, with different circumstances, and each deserves to be judged on the evidence concerning him,” Miltenberg said.

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In her lawsuit, Jane Doe accused the student of having sex with her without her consent alongside another fraternity member and later joining other men in snorting ketamine from her body.

Details of the allegations remained largely out of public view until Jane Doe filed her lawsuit, rattling students and faculty.

Cornell anthropology professor Noah Tamarkin said students in one of his classes didn’t think accused students should be back on campus.

“The other students in the class are uncomfortable with it,” Tamarkin told the AP.

Cornell’s media relations office said in a statement that students who complete a suspension and fulfill other sanctions “regain the same rights and responsibilities as their classmates, including eligibility for housing.”

Cornell president says disciplinary committee decided punishment

Loeckenhoff raised her concerns during a Faculty Senate meeting at which professors were debating whether to pass a resolution expressing no confidence in Kotlikoff’s leadership.

She declined to elaborate on her remarks, citing student privacy concerns. The roommate declined an interview request made through an intermediary.

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Kotlikoff replied at the meeting that the decision to allow the student to return to campus was made by the university’s disciplinary panel, not him.

“It’s something you might disagree with — I may disagree — but we didn’t hear the evidence,” Kotlikoff said.

However, Kotlikoff acknowledged the university’s duty to respond to concerns about the student’s presence on campus.

“If we didn’t do that, I pledge to look into what happened there,” he said.

Kotlikoff was serving as interim president when the woman reported the assault in 2024. He suspended the fraternity, publicly condemned the behavior of the men involved and convened a task force on sexual assault. But he’s faced criticism for not following up with the woman or doing more to push for a criminal investigation or harsher discipline.

Privacy rules limit sharing info on discipline

Federal privacy law does not categorically prohibit universities from sharing a student’s disciplinary history with housing officials.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act allows universities to share student records with school officials who need the information to carry out their responsibilities, according to U.S. Department of Education guidance.

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The law allows colleges to disclose some information when a student has been found responsible for violating school rules involving violence, including forcible sexual assault, or a nonforcible sex offense.

Kristi Patrickus, an attorney and board member of the Association for Student Conduct Administration, said universities have leeway to restrict campus housing access for students returning from suspension, even if they are allowed to resume classes. But federal privacy protections generally prevent universities from warning roommates about another student’s disciplinary history.

“There are not really any exceptions that allow us to tell a roommate, like, ‘Hey, this person is returning from suspension. Be careful,’” Patrickus said.

David Karp, director of the Center for Restorative Justice at the University of San Diego, has studied how colleges handle students returning from suspensions for sexual misconduct. He said universities often focus on disciplinary sanctions without adequately addressing the needs of those involved or the broader campus community.

“I don’t think it meets people’s needs very well, even if it meets university compliance needs,” Karp said.

Willingham writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Michael Biesecker in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.